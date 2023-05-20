Kilgoban, Drinagh and Beara battling in U12 Championship

THIS season’s U12 Schoolboys Championship is shaping up to be an intriguing title race.

Drinagh Rangers hosted Beara United in Canon Crowley Park last Sunday with both teams eager to close the gap on Championship leaders Kilgoban Celtic.

An entertaining game ended 1-1 with Eoin O’Donovan finding the net for Rangers and Rian Lowney on target for United. That result sees Kilgoban maintain top spot, a point ahead of Drinagh and two clear of Beara.

The 2023 SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Championship is proving equally entertaining. Kilmichael Rovers registered their first league win at the expense of Clonakilty Celtic last Sunday. Inchisine was the venue for a fixture Kilmichael’s Rory Ecklof (3) and Owen O’Callaghan found the net in a 4-0 triumph. Tom Antoine, Finn McCarthy, Fionn McCarthy and Jack Allen impressed for Clonakilty.

Beara United and Dunmanway Town played out a five-goal U13 Schoolboys Championship thriller in Castletownbere last Saturday.

Dunmanway rebounded from a 1-0 half time deficit to win 3-2. Eoghain Holland, Hughie McCarthy and Oisin McCarthy scored Town’s goals in a game Ryan Healy and Sean O’Neill were on target for United.

Inter Clonakilty maintained their perfect start to the U13 Schoolboys Premier League season thanks to a 5-1 win at Kilgoban Celtic. Noah Franklin, Charlie Moore, Luke O’Neill, Patrick Sloan and Ronan Twomey were Clonakilty’s scorers on a day Brendan Harrington netted for Kilgoban.

***

Ardfield defeated Kilmichael Rovers 2-0 to join Dunmanway Town and Skibbereen in a share of the U15 Schoolboys Premier League lead. Flor McCarthy and Euan Whelton strikes secured all three points for an Ardfield team in which Ronan Hayes, Kevin Duffy, Nathan O’Sullivan and Christopher O’Brien stood out. Despite the loss, Jack Prenderville, Jack Brown, Oisin McNulty and Jerry O’Riordan worked hard on Kilmichael’s behalf.

Elsewhere in the U15 Schoolboys Premier, Sullane and Beara United played out a 2-2 midweek draw in Coolea. Tom Harrington and Rory O’Neill were on the visitors’ scoresheet. Aaron Lane twice found the net for Sullane. Evan Lane, Jerh Lynch and Luc O’Liathain impressed for the Coolea side.

Dylan O’Neill netted both of Ardfield’s goals in a 2-0 U16 Schoolboys Premier League victory away to Clonakilty AFC. That result moved Ardfield joint-top of the standings.

Sitting alongside Ardfield in a share of the U16 Schoolboys Premier League’s lead is Skibbereen. The Baltimore Road club proved too strong for Castlelack and registered a convincing win last week. Luke O’Sullivan’s hat-trick along with additional Jack Dolan (2), Shane Hallihane (2), Adam O’Donovan (2) and Eoin Wholley efforts sent Skibbereen to the top of the standings. Castlelack’s best players included Eoin Sexton, Daniel Allen, Ronan O’Leary and Noah O’Shea.

Ryan Daly’s lone strike cemented a 1-0 U16 Schoolboys Premier League victory for Drinagh Rangers at home to Togher Celtic. Euan Lehane, Conor Horgan, Brian O’Sullivan and Ogie Walsh stood out for Togher on an evening Jake Fairbrother, Alex Coughlan, Ryan Daly and Willam Doyle’s combined efforts helped Drinagh edge the result.