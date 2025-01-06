Kilbrittain stage returning to West Cork Rally

THE countdown has begun for the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally (March 14th-16th), the second round of the NAPA Autoparts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

The inspection of the stages for this year's event took place just after Christmas. Clerk of the course of the event Steve Davis told The Southern Star that several of the stages will have some variations to previous years.

This year's rally will, once again, be a three-day event with the Ballinascarthy and Rossmore stages forming the opening leg on the Friday that will again include the two night stages.

Saturday's stages (4x2) are Ring, Kilbrittain (a stage that hasn't been used in some 18 years), Dunworley and Clogagh. Sunday's itinerary is a loop of three stages Ardfield, Glandore and Sam's Cross repeated twice.