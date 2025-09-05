Kilbrittain hurlers target progression in county premier junior

KILBRITTAIN needed a win to stay alive when they faced Nemo Rangers in the 2024 Co-op Superstores Premier Junior Hurling Championship group stage. A 1-14 to 0-17 draw wasn’t enough to progress, while Nemo went through.

A year later, the two sides meet again in the final round, but the stakes are different for Friday’s clash in Riverstown (7.30pm). If Kilbrittain avoid defeat, they advance; a win would take them straight to the semi-finals as a top-two seed. The objective may have shifted, but the drive remains for Joe Ryan’s side.

‘We’ve given ourselves an opportunity to qualify, which was one of our aims at the start of the year,’ Ryan told The Southern Star.

‘Looking at 2024, we needed to beat Nemo in the last round to go through. That game ended in a draw. Even though things are positive and there’s good momentum across hurling, football, and the club, we haven’t improved on last year yet. We’re giving ourselves an opportunity to do that this weekend.’

Having already beaten Barryroe (0-22 to 1-15) and Cloughduv (2-17 to 1-17), the Black and Amber are in good form. Mark Hickey (0-9), Bertie Butler (1-6), Josh O’Donovan (0-8), and Luke Griffin (1-4) have been key performers.

The squad is unbeaten in Carbery football too, defeating Castlehaven and drawing with St James, but Ryan stresses there is still work to do for the hurlers.

‘It’s very pleasing to be in this position. The performance against Cloughduv was satisfying. The lads are working hard and showing good numbers in hooks, blocks, and turnovers, which reflects the right attitude and workrate. Cloughduv came back into the game, but overall it was a positive performance,’ he said.

‘Beating Barryroe, a local rivalry, was positive. We take the positives from the championship so far, but we aren’t looking too far ahead with Nemo. Last year’s draw didn’t help us then. We just need to make sure we get the job done on Friday night.’

Winning breeds confidence, and the team are enjoying playing, largely due to success in both codes.

‘You have to enjoy your hurling. The weather has changed slightly, but training has been amazing over the past few weeks. With momentum, a win could really boost the lads. Numbers in training are good. The junior A hurlers are doing well too, playing Clonakilty on Saturday. The mood is good,’ Ryan added.

Despite Kilbrittain remaining in Division 5 while Nemo were relegated from Division 7, Ryan knows the challenge ahead.

‘They are a championship team with a senior attitude. They are hard to read; their league form doesn’t tell the full story. Most players would focus on football, but they need a win, so they’ll come out strong,’ the Kilbrittain boss added.