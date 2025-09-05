Goddess origin provides inspiration for striking 64ft mural in Bandon

A NEW public artwork in Bandon created by artist Carmen Quigley which celebrates all life along the Bandon Valley was unveiled last Friday by Junior Heritage Minister Christopher O’Sullivan.

Located at the site of the Bridewell tributary on Patricks Quay, the 64ft mural was commissioned by Creative Bandon and is a collaboration between LAWPRO (Local Authority Waters Programme), Cork County Council, The Rivers Trust, BEAG (Bandon Environmental Action Group) and Bandon Angling Association.

Carmen was inspired by the origins of the name Bandon (from Ban Dia) meaning ‘Goddess’ in old Irish and her artwork reflects on all aspects of the river including wildlife as well as water pumps.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Marguerite McQuaid of Creative Bandon said Carmen’s work is all about water, particularly its folklore.

‘In Irish indigenous prehistory, many rivers with their association of fertility and boundaries between the worlds were named after the old Celtic deities,’ said Margeurite.

‘Aptly the mural shows so effectively that humans are only one part of the story of the river. The River is the primary developmental factor of the whole catchment area, celebrating not only Bandon, but the whole river routes from Dunmanway to Kinsale.’

Ellen Murphy, community water officer with LAWPRO said: ‘With enthusiastic community the River Bandon takes centre stage, not just as a vital natural resource but as a symbol of connection and resilience.’

The unveiling coincided with the town’s Walled Town Festival which organiser Maria Walsh said shows how we can build community spirit and ‘ bring our shared heritage to life.’