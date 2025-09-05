Calculators ready, as Newcestown, Bandon, Kilbrittain and Argideen target knock-outs

NEWCESTOWN are still in contention for a spot in the knock-out stages of the Co-op Superstores Premier Senior Hurling Championship.

Their draw with Midleton (0-18 to 1-15) in their last Group 2 game gives the Carbery club a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

With the final round of premier senior hurling matches throwing in at 4pm on Sunday, if Newcestown can beat Newtownshandrum (in Blarney), Charleville beat Midleton (in Castletownroche) and there is a 16-point swing between themselves and Midleton, the West Cork side will advance.

However, if Midleton avoid defeat against Charleville, Newcestown can’t progress regardless of their result. If Newcestown avoid defeat against Newtown, they will avoid a relegation play-off.

Newtown have to win however and if they do, Newcestown will be looking at the other groups to find out if they are in a relegation play-off.

Currently, the West Cork side have the fourth lowest scoring difference (-11) with Erin’s Own (-25), Fr O’Neill’s (-17) and Newtown (-14) all worse off.

Bandon know what they need to do to advance from Group 1 of the Intermediate A championship. Playing Mayfield in Ballinhassig on Saturday (4.30pm), Bandon must better Russell Rovers’ result against Midleton (4.30pm) to progress to the knockout stage. A win for both the Lilywhites and Russell Rovers would complicate things. If three teams are level on the same number of points, then scoring difference would come into play. Here, it’s Bandon (+3), Midleton (+11) and Rovers (+4), so the West Cork side, currently, has the lowest scoring difference out of the three.

The final round of games in the premier junior hurling championship – all matches on Friday at 7.30pm – could see two West Cork sides automatically through to the semi-finals.

If Kilbrittain win their Group 2 game against Nemo Rangers in Riverstown and Argideen Rangers win their Group 3 clash with Ballygarvan in Macroom, both clubs will be in the last four.

A draw for either would see them progress to the knockouts but a semi-final spot is in doubt while a loss would make them sweat if there are three teams on four points.

At the other end, Barryroe are in relegation play-off territory in Group 2. If they lose to Cloughduv at Páirc Uí Rinn and Meelin or Milford avoid defeat elsewhere, the Sky Blues will be in the relegation play-off. Currently, Barryroe are third from bottom in the overall ranking, having a scoring difference of -8. Milford are on -11 in Group 3 while Meelin sit last overall with -26 in Group 1. Milford face Tracton in their final game while Meelin take on Glen Rovers.