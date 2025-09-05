Hourihane’s Barnsley are flying high after bright start

CONOR Hourihane hailed his team for a ‘professional’ and ‘organised’ performance as Barnsley enjoyed derby success over Huddersfield to climb up to fourth in the League One table.

The Bandon man has overseen a very positive opening to the new season, as his Barnsley side sit on 13 points after six games, and are just two points behind the early pace-setters Stevenage.

Add in two wins in the Carabao Cup that have set up a home third-round tie against Premier League side Brighton, and Hourihane can reflect on an encouraging first month to the campaign.

Reflecting on the 3-1 win against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, Hourihane commented: ‘I am really pleased with the result. In the first half, we were doing okay and went 1-0 up. The red card is a big moment. It was a big point getting a second goal before half-time which knocked the wind out of their sails.

‘After the break, they came out with nothing to lose. They put us under a little bit of pressure without creating chances.

‘I told the lads I wanted a really professional second half, I didn’t want anybody thinking they can nick a couple of goals for themself. I wanted an organised performance and, other than a sloppy goal, they gave me that.’

It’s been an ideal few weeks for Hourihane who took over as head coach of the club at the tail end of last season following a period as interim manager. He is the first West Cork man to manage a team in the top four leagues in England, but much like he did in his rise to become a Premier League player, Hourihane is taking it in his stride and looks at home on the sideline.

‘I’m really enjoying working with the lads and club and coming to work every single day. It's a real pleasure and honour to be manager of the club, who I've obviously had huge fondness for over the years,’ he added, with a reference to his time as a Barnsley player.

‘To have that buy-in from everyone, players, staff and other people in the building is really positive.’

He added: ‘Hopefully we can come back in a really good place after the (international) break.’