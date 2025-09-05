CARBERY JAHC: Four hurling knockout spots up for grabs

THE final round of group fixtures in the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship take place this weekend and there are knockout spots to play for.

With three groups, the two in each group progress to the knockout stages. The top two ranked clubs from the group stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals while the third-ranked table-topper as well as the three second-placed teams will compete in the quarter-finals.

It’s worth noting if only two teams are on the same number of points, head-to-head will decide the placings, however if it’s three or more teams involved, scoring difference will be the tie-breaker.

Three teams are in contention for qualification in Roinn 1 with St James the only team that are out of the running. Newcestown (3 points) sit top currently with Randal Óg (3) and St Colum’s (2) also chasing a spot in the next round. Both final round games take place at 7pm on Friday with Newcestown facing St James in Ballinascarthy while Randals come up against St Colum’s in Dunmanway.

A draw will be enough for Newcestown and Randals to progress while St Colum’s have to win to stay alive. Even if Colum’s draw with Randals and Newcestown lose to James, Newcestown still have the head-to-head over them. Given that they can only reach five points, either Newcestown or Randals going automatically to the semi-finals seems unlikely for now.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH – ROINN 1: 7pm, Randal Óg v St Colum’s in Dunmanway; 7pm, St James v Newcestown in Ballinascarthy.

***

The final round in Roinn 2 takes place on Sunday at 3.30pm with champions Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas facing St Mary’s in Ballinacarriga while Clonakilty hosts the meeting of Dohenys and St Oliver Plunkett’s. It’s all to play for in this group with Mathúnas on top (four points) followed by Dohenys, St Mary’s (both two) and Plunkett’s (zero).

Mathúnas need only a point against Mary’s to qualify but a win would take them to the semi-finals. A Mary’s win combined with a Dohenys win over Plunkett’s means that scoring difference will decide the final outcome. Mathúnas are currently on plus 23, Mary’s are on plus three while Dohenys are bottom of that mini-league with minus three. Dohenys have the head-to-head on Mary’s though, which is why they are currently in second.

If Mary’s lose, the only way they can qualify is if Plunkett’s beat Dohenys and the scoring difference remains in their favour. Plunkett’s have a slim chance of qualifying but with a scoring difference of minus 23, the odds are stacked against them.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH – ROINN 2: 3.30pm, Dohenys v St Oliver Plunkett’s in Clonakilty; 3.30pm, St Mary’s v Diarmuid Ó Mathunas in Ballinacarriga.

***

Roinn 3 is the only group that has its qualifiers confirmed. With Kilbree and Ballinascarthy both on four points, their game on Saturday in Timoleague (7pm) will see who tops the group.The winner of this game will be through to the semi-finals while the loser will have to navigate the quarters.

If it’s a draw, Kilbree will top the group due to their superior scoring difference but semi-final qualification is not guaranteed.

The other game sees Clonakilty face Kilbrittain at the same time in Ahiohill, the winners there avoid last place in the group. Relegation will only come into play if one of Bandon, O’Donovan Rossa, Bantry Blues, Gabriel Rangers or Argideen Rangers win the junior B hurling championship. It will come into play if Barryroe wins it too but only if their A team stays up in the county premier junior hurling championship.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6TH – ROINN 3: 7pm, Ballinascarthy v Kilbree in Timoleague; 7pm, Clonakilty v Kilbrittain in Ahiohill.