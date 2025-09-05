‘We got as close as we could get to Imokilly,’ insists Muskerry chairman John Feeney after divisional final

Imokilly 1-23

Muskerry 0-15

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

BETTER than expected, but not as good as they would have liked.

On the receiving end of a 32-point thrashing last year, it would have been a shock of massive proportions had Muskerry managed to turn the tables on Imokilly in the Denis O’Riordan Cup final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening.

While an upset never really looked on the cards, the gutsy Mid Cork men acquitted themselves admirably, remaining in with a shout until they were outscored by 1-8 to 0-4 in the last quarter.

Muskerry chairman John Feeney, of Dripsey, was loud in his praise of the team’s efforts against what he acknowledged was a much more accomplished Imokilly outfit.

‘I thought we showed great spirit, we probably got as close as we could get to Imokilly, although we had hard luck with a couple of chances,’ he noted.

He felt the Muskerry performance was all the more laudable considering they were severely handicapped by the unavailability of some of their ‘better-known’ players.

‘We had 15 players who were eligible for selection tonight out injured, but the lads on duty did reasonably well. Being honest, I don’t believe we’d have beaten Imokilly even with a full-strength squad,’ Feeney admitted.

Muskerry drew first blood, courtesy of midfielder Johnny Galvin within seconds of the throw-in, but Imokilly were 0-3 to 0-1 to the good after Conor Cahill completed a hat-trick of scores for the East-Cork men in the ninth minute.

Unable to get back on terms subsequently, Muskerry almost did nearing half time when a shot from wing-forward Mark Lucey was parried by Imokilly goalkeeper Eoin Davis into the path of Matthew Bradley, whose goal-attempt was foiled at the expense of a 65.

To compound Muskerry’s frustration, the normally reliable Bradley was off-target from the resultant placed ball, allowing Imokilly to go in at the break leading by 0-11 to 0-8.

Aided by points from wing-back Paul Ring, Bradley and Sean O’Neill, Muskerry were still in touch, trailing by 0-15 to 0-11 with 41 minutes gone.

Again they had reason to reflect ruefully on a squandered goal-chance prior to the score from Bradley, who failed to beat Imokilly goalkeeper Davis from close-range.

Aghabullogue’s Bradley carried the main threat for Muskerry up front where Sean O’Neill and James Lane also had their moments. Elsewhere, Fenton Denny, Conor Dalton and Johnny Galvin caught the eye most often for the losers, whose main asset was the sheer determination of the team as a unit.

It counted for precious little, however, once Imokilly clicked into top gear on the run-in, embellishing their anticipated victory with a goal from Jack Leahy in the 53rd minute.

OUR STAR: In finishing with 1-8, 1-4 from play, Dungourney’s Jack Leahy was the main man for Imokilly.

Scorers

Imokilly: J Leahy 1-8 (4f); D Healy 0-4; M Kelly, B Lawton 0-3 each; C Cahill 0-2; W Leahy, E. Davis (f), L Duggan-Murray 0-1 each.

Muskerry: M Bradley 0-6 (1 65); J Galvin, J Lane, S O’Neill 0-2 each; M O’Connell, P Ring, K Murphy 0-1 each.

Imokilly: E Davis (St Catherine’s); T Wilk (Cobh), C O’Brien (St Ita’s), J McCarthy (Dungourney); J Griffin (do.), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), J Cronin (Lisgoold); M Kelly (Castlemartyr), B Cooper (Youghal); C Cahill (Cloyne), D Healy (Lisgoold), B Lawton (Castlemartyr); W Leahy (Aghada), J Stack (Castlemartyr), J Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: L Hegarty (Lisgoold) for W Leahy (45), O Fitzgerald (St Catherine’s) for Kelly (54), A Sherlock (Cloyne) for O’Brien (56), D Joyce (Castlemartyr) for Cronin (56), L Duggan-Murray (Russell Rovers) for Lawton (58).

Muskerry: J Walsh (Grenagh); B O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), F Denny (Ballincollig), R Honohan (Donoughmore); P Ring (Aghabullogue), M Brady (Éire Óg), C Dalton (Ballincollig); J Galvin (Éire Óg), M O’Connell (Dripsey); M Lucey (Donoughmore), J Foley (Aghabullogue), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); M Bradley (Aghabullogue), J Lane (do.), S O’Neill (Ballincollig).

Subs: K Murphy (Ballinora) for Lucey (44), R Coleman (Grenagh) for Foley (48), O O’Shea (Éire Óg) for O’Connell (57).

Referee: P O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).