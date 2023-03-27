Kilbrittain hurlers finish strong to retain Micheál Holland Cup

Kilbrittain 2-21

Ballinascarthy 0-14

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

KILBRITTAIN’S strong finish, as they outscored visitors Ballinascarthy by 1-8 to 0-3 in the last quarter, confirmed a trap-to-line victory to retain the Micheál Holland Cup at a resplendent Kilbrittain venue on St Patrick’s morning.

Showing astuteness in attack, solid in defence and using all their guile and hurling ability to good effect, the Black and Amber provided a difficult assignment for the Reds to overcome, whose cause was not helped by the absence of some key figures in attack.

Kilbrittain manager Jamie Wall, while satisfied with the facile win, felt more work needed to be done as they prepare for the season ahead.

‘Look, Bal were short a few, they are a good side but we were lucky to have such a strong selection available on our first day out,’ Wall said.

‘The trick is to perform at a high level for 60 minutes. Today we flitted in and out of the game at times, we did not have control on occasions as we would have liked. But overall we performed quite well.’

Aided by the diagonal cross-field breeze the hosts hit the ground running. With their inside attacking trio of Declan and Tom Harrington and Philip Wall, operating on the mark, firing on all cylinders they had amassed a commanding 1-4 to 0-1 lead by the 12th minute, Bal’s solitary reply coming from impeccable free-taker Jeremy Ryan. The Black and Amber green flag was a superb strike from the dynamic Declan Harrington in the seventh minute, after Darragh Hennessy had deprived the impressive Mark Hickey from close range.

It took another fabulous stop by Hennessy to foil Wall whose blistering drive flew over the crossbar, but slowly Bal settled and good scores by Ciarán O’Neill and Ryan (free) reduced the arrears. Bertie Butler, Hickey and a cracking long-range score by Nick O’Donovan had the winners soon back in scoring mode, as Seán Ryan and Hickey (free) traded scores leaving the interval lead, 1-10 to 0-6, the winners still in command.

It was a determined Bal that resumed and good work by Ciarán Nyhan, Luke Murray, Cian Ryan, Chris Ryan, Aidan O’Donovan, Eoghan Ferguson and Seán Ryan was soon reflected on the scoreboard. A quartet of unanswered points by Jeremy Ryan (two frees), Seán Ryan and Cian Ryan had the margin down to a bare goal, 1-10 to 0-10, just five minutes into the half.

Sensing that things were getting a bit too close for comfort, Kilbrittain put their foot on the accelerator and reeled off a bevy of scores by Declan Harrington, Butler, Maurice Sexton, Josh O’Donovan and a sublime strike from Wall in the 54th minute to regain control and seal the win in style.

Kilbrittain captain Aaron Holland accepted the cup in honour of his father, the late, great Kilbrittain stalwart Micheál, from Aidan O’Rourke, chairman of the Carbery Board.

Scorers - Kilbrittain: Mark Hickey 0-6 (4f); Declan Harrington 1-2; Philip Wall 1-2; Maurice Sexton 0-4 (1f); Bertie Butler 0-3; Josh O’Donovan 0-2; Conor Hogan, Nick O’Donovan 0-1 each. Ballinascarthy: Jeremy Ryan 0-9 (f); Seán Ryan 0-2; Cian Ryan, Luke Murray, Ciarán O’Neill 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Aaron Holland; Eoin O’Neill, Nick O’Donovan, James Hurley; Ross Cashman, Seán Sexton, Tomás Sheehan; Conor Moloney, Colm Sheehan; Bertie Butler, Mark Hickey, Maurice Sexton; Declan Harrington, Philip Wall, Tom Harrington. Subs: Josh O’Donovan for Colm Sheehan (44), Sam Shorten for Mark Hickey (46), Conor Hogan for Declan Harrington (54), Darragh Considine for Eoin O’Neill (55), Mark O’Shea for Philip Wall (55).

Ballinascarthy: Darragh Hennessy; Daniel O’Brien, Chris Ryan, Rory O’Brien; James O’Brien, Aidan O’Donovan, Ciarán Nyhan; Jeremy Ryan, Luke Murray; Eoghan Ferguson, Ciarán O’Neill, Cian Ryan; Brian O’Donovan, Seán Ryan, Colm O’Brien. Subs: Eoin O’Driscoll for Daniel O’Brien (48), Tadhg O’Neill for Rory O’Brien (49).

Referee: Tadhg Sheehan (St Mary’s).