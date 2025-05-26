Kilbrittain GAA Club golf classic a big success

THE team of John Burke, Bernard Madden and Brendan Butler came out on top at the ever-popular Kilbrittain GAA Club Golf Classic held at Bandon Golf Club.

Speaking at the prize-giving that night, Oliver O'Brien, representing main sponsors Irish Yogurts Clonaklity, passed on the regards and best wishes for the year from Diarmuid and Mary O'Sullivan. O'Brien added that Irish Yogurts Clonaklity were delighted to be associated with such a successful event, with 72 teams on the time sheet, and thanked the hardworking committee for their work.

Prizes were as follows:

Golf results – 1. John Burke, Bernard Madden, Brendan Butler, 61pts; 2. Hamilton Madden, Jimmy Murrey, Edward Conroy, 61pts; 3. Declan O'Brien team – Kevin Ryan, Ben O'Brien, Sadie Quirke, 60pts; 4. Brendan Hayden, David Dukelow, Sean Canniffe, 59pts; 5. James Hurley, Joseph O'Connor, John Joe O'Connor, 58pts; 6. Carrigdhoun Instrumentation – David Fitzgerald, Paddy Brophy, David Mahon, 57pts; 7. Martin Nyhan – Jim O'Reilly, Eugene Sheehan, Jer Crowley, 57pts; 8. Conor Hogan, Gavin Kenny, Conor Twomey, 56pts; 9. Ballymartle GAA – Jim Walsh, Donal O'Regan, Jerry Lynch, 56pts; 10. Bandon Golf Club – Robert Wilmit, Kevin Brophy, Fred Down, 56pts; 11. Dan O'Connell, Brendan Fogarty, Michael Quinlan, 56pts; Nearest the Pin 7th – Denis Harrington (Mike O'Brien team); Nearest the Pin 18th – Brian Kelly (Oliver Plunkett’s team).

Raffle – 4 ball at Old Head, Niall Crowley; Two nights at Rochestown Park Hotel, Mary Butler; Kinsale Hotel & Spa voucher, Jason Burke; Carbery Foods hamper, Andrew Guinevan; Clonakilty food hamper, Aaron Hurley; Irish Yogurts hamper, Steven Hayes; Irish Yogurts hamper, Christy Hayes; Fernhill Gin, Ian McCarthy; Bottle of wine, Ger O'Shea; Bottle of wine, Fr Michael O'Mahony; Bottle of wine, Jimmy O'Sullivan.