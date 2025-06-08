Kilbree power to Division 1 league title

Kilbree 3-15

Clonakilty 0-14

KILBREE were crowned Dubliner Cheese Carbery Hurling League Division 1 champions after a commanding win over Clonakilty in Rossmore on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides came into this fixture with a chance to lift the title, but it was Kilbree who delivered a complete performance to seal a deserved victory.

With the aid of a strong breeze in the first half, Kilbree laid down a marker early. Captain Joseph O'Donovan opened the scoring, quickly followed by a point from the lively Darragh Coakley. Clonakilty responded with a point of their own, and Jim Shanahan added a free for Kilbree before Clon had a potential goal opportunity that ended in a point.

From that point, Kilbree took control. Darragh Coakley fired in a superb goal, while Don McCarthy, Gearóid McCarthy and Jim Shanahan all contributed points to stretch the lead.

A moment of brilliance from Michael D Keohane, who gathered possession past midfield, beat the defence at pace and buried a brilliant goal, further underlined Kilbree’s dominance.

Clonakilty struggled to convert their chances, while Coakley added another point to leave the half-time score at 2-8 to 0-4 in Kilbree’s favour.

Even facing into the wind, Kilbree resumed confidently. Early second-half scores from Jim Shanahan, Eamon Shanahan, and Coakley kept the scoreboard ticking. Though Clonakilty managed two points in the opening ten minutes, they could not break down a resilient Kilbree defence, which stood firm throughout the match.

Despite some injury-forced changes, Kilbree's substitutes slotted in seamlessly. Clonakilty did find some scoring rhythm in the closing stages, adding eight points, but Kilbree remained clinical.

Late scores from Joseph O'Donovan, Eamon Shanahan, Ogie Scannell, and Darragh Coakley ensured the outcome was never in doubt. Eamon Shanahan’s late goal capped off a superb team performance and secured a comfortable and well-earned 3-15 to 0-14 win. With this result, Kilbree are confirmed as the Division 1 champions.

The victorious Kilbree team included William Tyner; Barry Kirby, Liam O'Brien, James Clancy (0-1); Shane O'Donovan, Kevin Keohane, Don McCarthy (0-2); Martin O'Donovan, Michael D Keohane (1-0); Darragh Coakley (1-3), Joseph O'Donovan (0-2), Liam Daly; Eamon Shanahan (1-2), Gearóid McCarthy (0-1), Jim Shanahan (0-3). Subs: Oisín O'Sullivan, Ogie Scannell (0-1), Brian Deasy, Olan Murphy, Oisín Harrington.

***

Kilbree's second hurling team began their junior B League campaign in style with an impressive 2-17 to 1-10 victory over Barryroe on Monday evening in Rossmore.

Kilbree started the brighter of the two sides, registering three unanswered points to settle quickly into the match. A superb goal from Brian Daly, expertly set up by Joe Barry, extended their lead to 1-4 to 0-1. Although Barryroe found their rhythm and responded with four points of their own, Kilbree maintained control. Points from Joe Barry, Oisín Harrington, James Clancy, Brian Daly, and Liam Daly pushed Kilbree into a commanding 1-9 to 0-5 lead at the break.

The second half saw Kilbree continue to dominate possession and dictate the pace of the game. Their defence stood firm, repelling numerous Barryroe attacks with composure and discipline. While Barryroe did find the net late on to cut the deficit and inject some hope, Kilbree responded with class, finishing the game strongly to secure a convincing win.

The Kilbree team included: Aidan O'Shea; Seamus Tobin, Olan Murphy, Darren Deasy; Barry Kirby, John Clancy, Dylan Coffey; Daniel O'Leary (0-2), James Clancy (0-1); Oisín Harrington (0-3), Liam Daly (0-5), Gearóid McCarthy (1-1); Ogie Scannell (0-2), Brian Daly (1-1), Joe Barry (0-1). Subs, Shane McCarthy (0-1), Ben Barry, Daniel McCarthy, Shane Keohane.