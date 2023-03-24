Kenny: Conor Hourihane ‘ready to go’ if needed

CONOR Hourihane is on standby this week and will be ready if the Republic of Ireland needs him, says manager Stephen Kenny.

The Bandon man was one of a number of experienced players that were not called up to the 26-man Ireland squad for this week’s international double header. Robbie Brady and Shane Duffy were two more notable omissions.

The Boys in Green played Latvia on Wednesday night and then take on France in their opening European Championships qualifier on Monday night.

Hourihane, who has won 35 international caps, has been a mainstay of Ireland squads since his debut in 2017, but must now win his place back in Kenny’s set-up.

‘I said to Conor, you are not in this squad but that doesn't mean I won't be ringing him on Saturday asking him to come back in the next squad,’ Kenny said.

‘These players are all on stand-by, ready to go. One injury and they are in. Conor has been a constant in the group over the years, while Robbie (Brady) has been in and out with injuries. He has been an important part of the group.’

Hourihane (32) has been in good form for Derby County in League 1 this season, and has seven goals and nine assists for the Rams, including one goal and five assists in his last ten matches.