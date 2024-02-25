Keith Cronin to contest British Rally Championship

KEITH Cronin will contest this season’s British Rally Championship in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 following a decision with relevant partners that will see the four-time former British champion dovetail the series with his Irish Tarmac Rally Championship bid.

The decision brings to an end recent speculation on whether he would contest the series after his ITRC bid got off to the best possible start with a superb victory in the Galway International Rally at the beginning of the month.

Ballylickey man Cronin is one of an elite group of five drivers to have won the Irish and British championships; the other four being Russell Brookes, Jimmy McRae, Billy Coleman and Mark Lovell.

'Our original plan was to concentrate on the Irish Tarmac series with a return to the BRC in the future. In conjunction with our partners, we have reached a decision to take on both championships. Indeed, it's only possible with their support,' Cronin confirmed.

It will certainly be a busy time for Cronin and his co-driver Mikie Galvin, between both championships they will compete in 12 events between the West Cork Rally (Round 2 of the ITRC) and the Cambrian Rally (Round 6 of the BRC) at the end of October.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin are being supported by M O’Brien Group of Companies, Lyons Motor Group, Shane Casey Electrical Services, Molson Equipment, Pirelli, EARS Motorsport Ireland, Cronin’s Centra (Ballylickey, Union Hall, Leap, Millstreet and Dundrum), Cronin’s HomeValue Hardware, Westlink Service Station and Daybreak Shop, Cremin Coaches, Keohane Seafoods, M-Sport and Wurth Ireland.

The 2024 British Rally Championship: 22-23 March: North West Stages Rally – Garstang, Lancashire; 13 April: Severn Valley Stages Rally – Builth Wells, Powys; 24-25 May: Jim Clark Rally – Duns, Scottish Borders; 9-10 August: Grampian Forest Rally – Banchory, Aberdeenshire; 31 August-1 September: Rali Ceredigion – Aberystwyth, Ceredigion; 26 October: Cambrian Rally – Llandudno, Conwy.

See Thursday’s Southern Star for more information.