Keith Cronin seeded No 3 for Galway International Rally

Keith Cronin will start this weekend's Corrib Oil Galway International Rally (February 3rd/4th), the opening round of the 2024 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship, from the number three berth.

Including Historics and Juniors, there are 136 entries.

The top ten is: 1. Callum Devine/Noel O'Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5); 2. Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5); 3. Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 4. Sam Moffett/ James O'Reilly (Hyundai i20 Rally2); 5. Jonny Greer/Niall Burns (Citroen C3 Rally2); 6. Matt Edwards/David Moynihan (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 7. Desi Henry/Stewart Loudon (Citroen C3 Rally2); 8. Ryan Loughran/ Gareth Doherty (Ford Fiesta Rally2); 9. Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy (Ford Fiesta R5); 10. Declan Boyle/TBA (Citroen C3 Rally).

Other local entries are: 27, Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy/Eric Calnan (Citroen C3 Rally2); 48, Kilcrohane’s Jer O’Donovan/Alistair Wyllie (Ford Fiesta R5); 66, Clonakilty’s Kevin Kelleher/Mick Coady (Ford Escort); 96, Dunmanway’s Gerard O’Connell/Martin Casey (Ford Escort). Ardfield’s Anthony O’Sullivan will co-drive for Welsh driver Meirion Evans Ford Escort (58) and Clondrohid’s Iarla McCarthy calls the notes for English driver Tom Clark (59). The event will consist of eight stages on the Saturday and six on the Sunday.