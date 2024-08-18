Keith Cronin races to crucial Ulster Rally victory

BALLYLICKEY'S Keith Cronin and Killarney’s Mikie Galvin took an important victory in the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally to extend their lead in the Samdec Securities Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

With just one round remaining and with dropped scores taken into consideration, they are five points ahead of reigning champions Derry’s Callum Devine and Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan (Skoda Fabia RS Rally2).

The Tarmac title will be decided on the next month’s Cork ‘20’ Rally and even if Devine/O’Sullivan were to win the event, second place for Cronin/Galvin would be enough to seal their second Tarmac title having won the series back in 2016.

‘It's good to get the win, we had a good start to the championship but the last two rounds didn't go great for us, it's great to get the win here,' said Cronin at the Newry finish.

He added, ‘They were really tough stages, conditions were mixed, and on that last loop I didn't think I'd have to push, but Callum (Devine) started to push so we had to up it a bit again. I'm delighted with the result, they were some of the toughest stages I have even come across."

Cronin/Galvin finished 15.4 seconds ahead of the Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 of Derry’s Callum Devine and Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan with Monaghan’s Josh Moffett and Wexford’s Andy Hayes in a Citroen C3 Rally2 a minute and 40.5 seconds further behind .

Cronin along with Devine and Welsh ace Matt Edwards were all involved in the race for supremacy in the Irish Tarmac Championship. However, Edwards, saw his bid come to an end on the third stage when his Fiesta Rally2 slid wide, hit a root hidden in the overgrowth and broke a wheel hub.

In tricky and slippery conditions, Cronin, moved into the lead in SS2 and half way through the rally he led championship rival Devine by 17s. He extended the margin to 21.3 seconds and with a composed drive went on to take his third win of the season.

Meanwhile, Moffett recovered from a trip into a field and a puncture before taking third, with Kilkenny’s Eddie Doherty in a Skoda Fabia was fourth.

Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy and his Rosscarbery co-driver Eric Calnan (Citroen C3 Rally2) overcame two overshoots before finishing seventh - missing out on sixth by 3.4s.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin are supported by M Group of Companies, Lyons Motor Group, Shane Casey Electrical Services, Molson Equipment, Pirelli, EARS Motorsport Ireland, Cronin’s Centra (Ballylickey, Union Hall, Leap, Millstreet and Dundrum), Cronin’s HomeValue Hardware, Westlink Service Station and Daybreak Shop, Cremin Coaches, Keohane Seafoods, M-Sport and Wurth Ireland. Their Ford Fiesta Rally 2 is prepared and run by Tom Gahan Motorsport.

See next week’s Southern Star for a full report.