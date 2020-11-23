Katie seeks further cup glory with City

BANDON’S Katie McCarthy is eager to help Cork City Women’s FC claim their second FAI Cup trophy at the expense of Peamount United.

McCarthy was part of the Cork City team that won their solitary FAI Women’s Senior Cup trophy following a 1-0 win over UCD Waves at the Aviva Stadium in 2017.

Now, City have qualified for a second shot at cup glory when they take on Peamount United on December 12th. It won’t be easy as the South Dubliners are appearing in their third consecutive final and anxious to avoid a third consecutive loss.

‘Like any cup final, it will be a 50-50 game and anyone’s to win,’ McCarthy commented.

‘Peamount will be desperate not to lose a third final in a row. Also, a lot of the players on the Peamount team would have been part of the UCD Waves side we beat in 2017. So, we would have faced a lot of those players and have the experience of defeating them in a cup final, which hopefully, we can build on.’

Irrespective of the history between the two squads, December 12th’s showdown at Tallaght Stadium will be Cork City’s toughest challenge of the season.

‘Peamount will be one of our biggest tests this year,’ the Bandon native admitted.

‘They have numerous internationals in their squad and are coming into the cup final full of confidence after their recent UEFA Champions League performance against Glasgow City.

‘It is going to be a huge occasion for both clubs and hopefully a really good game of football and great spectacle for people to enjoy.’

Ahead of her second senior cup final appearance, Katie McCarthy took time out to pay tribute to her Cork City club (player) sponsor Access Credit Union. The experienced midfielder will also act as an ambassador for the co-operative financial institution.

The partnership is part of Access Credit Union’s plans to support a range of inspirational people from the region who work hard to achieve their dreams.

As part of the ambassadorship, Katie will look to highlight the importance of supporting and being a member of the local Credit Union.

The latter are the only financial institutions to give back its profits as dividends to its members and support a wide variety of clubs and organisations in the community it operates in.

A graduate of UCC and teaching in Coláiste na Toirbhirte, Bandon, McCarthy has now made over 100 senior competitive appearances in City’s colours.

Having been honoured as part of the Irish Intervarsity team of the year for three years running, McCarthy studied for and became a UEFA Licensed coach before accepting a coaching role with the Republic of Ireland U15 International Schools team.

‘Firstly, I am incredibly grateful to the guys in Access Credit Union for their support and backing as my player sponsor,’ Katie McCarthy commented.

‘As for moving into coaching, although I am far from finished, I am coming towards the end of my playing career. That’s why I started studying for my UEFA coaching licence. As a player, I have found that studying for your various coaching badges really helps your game.

‘It is great to be able to help younger players on the Cork City team with the knowledge I have picked up.

‘Coaching has been hugely rewarding in that it has improved me as a player. There are not many female coaches around at the moment. Hopefully, that will change and more senior players will go for their badges and improve grassroots football and the overall standard of our league.’