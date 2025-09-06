Sport

Joe Edmead hits last-gasp Clonakilty winner, again

September 6th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Joe Edmead hits last-gasp Clonakilty winner, again Image
Another last minute winner for Joe Edmead saw Clonakilty Soccer Club over the line.

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club have that knack of being able to eke out wins when they have to.

After Joe Edmead hit a stoppage-time winner in their 5-4 victory over Bay Rovers in the previous week’s Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup fixture, Edmead stepped up again with another injury-time winner as Clon pipped Dunmanway Town 2-1 in the Premier Cup.

Captain Reuben Henry gave Clon the lead after five minutes before Dunmanway equalised on the stroke of half-time through Conor Vassallo, who netted a debut goal.

Clonakilty kept pushing and were rewarded with a late, late winner as they advanced to the next round.

Also, Lyre Rovers and Togher Celtic progressed too after 1-0 wins over Baltimore and Castletown Celtic respectively.

