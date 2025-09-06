Joe Edmead hits last-gasp Clonakilty winner, again

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club have that knack of being able to eke out wins when they have to.

After Joe Edmead hit a stoppage-time winner in their 5-4 victory over Bay Rovers in the previous week’s Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup fixture, Edmead stepped up again with another injury-time winner as Clon pipped Dunmanway Town 2-1 in the Premier Cup.

Captain Reuben Henry gave Clon the lead after five minutes before Dunmanway equalised on the stroke of half-time through Conor Vassallo, who netted a debut goal.

Clonakilty kept pushing and were rewarded with a late, late winner as they advanced to the next round.

Also, Lyre Rovers and Togher Celtic progressed too after 1-0 wins over Baltimore and Castletown Celtic respectively.