News

Clonakilty Post Office marks one hundred years of service

September 6th, 2025 10:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Clonakilty Post Office marks one hundred years of service Image
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Clonakilty Post Office were Gobnait O'Donovan (delivery services manager), Maxine Scanlon (branch retail manager) and Miriam Cuinnea (deputy branch manager). (Photo: Martin Walsh)

Share this article

Clonakilty Post Office marked an important milestone last Friday as it recorded 100 years of service to the community.

The former Presbyterian church, which dates back to 1861, on Friday marked 100 years since it was acquired by the Department of Post and Telegraphs for use as a post office in 1925.

The unique post office, believed to be the only one of its kind with a steeple, has retained much of its original form, character and artistic qualities, with only minor alterations.

A large gathering attended the event with Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan praising the milestone as an important reminder of the need to safeguard heritage buildings.

‘To celebrate this historic building during Heritage Week - a building which has served this community so faithfully for more than 100 years - is what this week is all about,’ Minister O’Sullivan said.

‘This unique and historic building not only stands as a living monument to Clonakilty’s past, it now serves us all today by ensuring postal services remain rooted in local communities.

He said the importance of the Post Office to the community was shown through the ‘Write to win over Might’ campaign, a community lead effort which prompted a flood of postcards bearing a picture of Michael Collins, to stop An Post from moving the post office in 2003.

The vigorous flood of postcards bearing the slogan and a picture of the Michael Collins statue opposite the church convinced An Post to change its mind.

‘There’s no other post office like this anywhere,’ Minister O’Sullivan said.

Another section of the attendance at the 100th anniversary of the Clonakilty Post Office . (Photo: Martin Walsh)

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended