Raising the roof at GOSH

Gortlassa Old School House (GOSH), and its hardworking committee, are delighted to finally have a new roof on the flat-roof section at the back of the building.

The roof has been an ongoing problem since the group took it onboard to try and renovate the old school house after it went into disrepair.

For the past number of years, the group has been fundraising tirelessly through various events to try and meet the financial cost of such a large job.

The roof was in such a bad state that after the past winter it was on the verge of collapsing. GOSH is thankful to have been granted €10,000 through Cork County Council.

The grant, along with the funds raised, meant that works could be completed to the necessary standards. Deirdre O’Brien said: ‘Cork County Council has been very supportive since we began renovations on the building, and with grants and the huge community support we have received when we have run fundraising events, the building has become a very popular centre and social outlet for the rural community.

We would also like to acknowledge the help and dedication of Christopher McCarthy. Christopher has been our contractor for all building works to date and he has been invaluable to us.

As with all old buildings, there are more renovations on our to do list, so the fundraising will be ongoing. We hope that we will continue to receive the support of the community and of Cork County Council as we embark on the next phase of works.’

For further updates and to stay in touch visit Gortalassa Old School House page on Facebook.