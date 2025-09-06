Kilmichael Rovers claim U12 Schoolboys Championship

KILMICHAEL Rovers won the 2025 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League U12 Schoolboys Championship title last week.

A 4-2 victory at home to Riverside Athletic meant U12 Championship leaders Kilmichael could no longer be caught by the chasing pack.

An eighth win in nine league outings underlined Rovers’ quality. Liam Murphy and Daniel Brady (penalty) found the net for Athletic in a fixture Liam Murphy (2), Jack Crowley and Cal Cronin strikes cemented Kilmichael’s title-clinching victory.

Kilmichael Rovers: C Clery, J Crowley, C O’Mahony, J McCarthy, L McCarthy, R Cronin, L Murphy, D Giltinan, J Moore, D Creed, C McEntee, P Corkery, T Hallahan, C Cronin, U Dervin, L O’Riordan, A Curtin, F Giltinan.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Championship, Joey Bennett scored for Bunratty United and Gavin Kerr for Castlelack in a 1-1 draw in Brinny.

Clonakilty AFC City and Drinagh Dynamos’ clash ended 5-1 to Clonakilty on Monday evening. Diarmuid Sutton scored for Dynamos but Fionn Cartaya (2), Luca O’Donovan, Max O’Keefe and Michael Harrington efforts won it for Clonakilty.

***

Ardfield Mountaineers maintained top spot in the U12 Schoolboys Premier League thanks to a 5-0 win away to Dunmanway Town. Joshua Bobrowski (2), James Barry, Leo Pezza and Oisin Cullinane scored for the Mountaineers. In the same division, Lyre Rovers moved into third place after a 6-0 victory at home to Skibbereen. Sean Collins (2), Sonny Crowley (2), Tiernan O’Regan and Cian Coakley were on target.

Bay Rovers’ fifth U12 Schoolboys League One win of the season came courtesy of a 5-0 triumph at home to Togher Celtic. Oskar Ustjanowski’s hat-trick along with Paddy Healy and Shay Leahy efforts earned Rovers all three points. The Kealkill side was quickly back in action, overcoming Ardfield Hurricanes 4-2 courtesy of Oskar Ustjanowski, Ben Kennedy-O’Donoghue, Bobby Murray and Eoghan Goggin efforts. Charlie Ahern (2) replied for the Hurricanes.

Following that, Sullane pulled four points clear of closest challengers, Bay, at the summit of the U12 Schoolboys League One standings. Darragh Lynch’s goal cemented Sullane’s 1-0 win over Togher Celtic.

***

Isaac Power (2) and Danny Sutton strikes earned Ardfield a 3-1 derby win over Clonakilty AFC Reds to stay top of the U13 Schoolboys Premier League. Finbarr O’Mahony replied for the Reds.

Drinagh Rangers’ second U13 Schoolboys Premier victory came courtesy of a 2-1 success away to Skibbereen Dynamos. Sean Hurley scored for the hosts with Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller goals earning Rangers all three points.

Castlelack and Bay Rovers produced a seven-goal U14 Schoolboys Premier League thriller in Brinny. The home team emerged 4-2 winners thanks to a Jack Allen brace. Fionn Wiseman was amongst the goals for the visitors.

Michael Collins’ lone strike was enough for Clonakilty AFC United to overcome Ardfield 1-0 in the U14 Schoolboys Championship. Sullane overwhelmed Skibbereen to register their fifth win in the same division. Cole O’Tuama netted four with Danny Lynch (2), Hennadii Lisovyi and Bertie De Roiste also getting on Sullane’s scoresheet.

Elsewhere in the U14 Championship, James Goggin and Volodymyr Deidei goals earned Bunratty United a 2-0 victory at home to Togher Celtic. Skibbereen Dynamos received a walkover from Clonakilty AFC Spurs to solidify top spot in the U14 Schoolboys League One table.