Rosie scores two as Drinagh complete U16 schoolgirls league and cup double

DRINAGH Rangers U16 Schoolgirls and Castlelack U15 Schoolboys celebrated 2025 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League trophy-winning successes this past week.

The Canon Crowley Park club wrapped up a U16 Schoolgirls Premier and Cup double by defeating Lyre Rovers 3-2, maintaining their perfect league record of nine wins from nine fixtures, last Monday evening.

Rosie O’Donovan (2) and Sarah Buttimer netted for Rangers with Caoimhe Werner amongst the goals for Lyre.

Drinagh Rangers: K O’Sullivan, K McCarthy, S Scarlett, A Collins, E Limerick, K Collins, S Buttimer, N Daly, E Buttimer, R O’Donovan, H Collins, N Kinsella, K McCarthy, N Morrissey, M Hodnett, L Young, C Lennon, M Campbell.

Elsewhere in the U16 Schoolgirls Premier, Bay Rovers and Clonakilty AFC drew 3-3 in Kealkill.

Abbie Arundel, Katie Murphy and Amy O’Donovan (penalty) scored for Rovers. Alex O’Brien (2) and Clodagh O’Regan strikes earned the visitors a share of the points.

***

Pippa O’Sullivan scored a hat-trick and Izzy Ross added two in Bay Rovers’ 5-3 U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group A victory away to Beara United.

Emma Downey, Keelin O’Sullivan and Erin O’Sullivan found the net for a battling Beara.

There was better news for the Castletownbere club in the U12 Schoolgirls Premier where Lizzie O’Shea and Ashlinn Lowney goals secured a 2-1 win at home to Riverside Athletic. Ruby Dooley replied for the visitors.

Two additional U12 Schoolgirls Premier League fixtures were completed last Monday evening.

Castlelack defeated Sullane 5-1 in Brinny. Isabella Santos (3), Molly O’Callaghan and Romy Kelleher were on target for the winners. Freya Cronin scored for Sullane.

In the same division, Lyre Rovers emerged with all three points from their trip to Kealkill following a 3-1 victory over Bay Rovers.

Ava O’Leary (2) and Laoise Ryan netted for the winners in a game Lily-Rose O’Donovan scored for Bay.

***

Castlelack claimed the 2025 SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Cup following a 3-1 win over Ardfield in Castletownkenneigh.

Michael O’Shea netted for Ardfield but Sean Evans (2) and Eoin Murphy goals won it for a delighted Castlelack.

Castlelack: C Curtin, C Dullea, W Hickey, A Langford, D Kiely, G O’Keefe, H Chambers, E Murphy, J Twomey, O Keohane, S Evans, H Bornemann, J Allen, D McSweeney, C Murphy, A Bemelmans.

In the U15 Schoolboys Premier League, Bay Rovers moved within a point of Group B leaders Togher Celtic thanks to a comprehensive defeat of Castlelack United.

Brendan Harrington netted six times for a rampant Bay with Sean Murray providing United’s solitary response. Elsewhere in Group B, Kilmichael Rovers and Drinagh Rangers played out a 1-1 draw.

***

Bunratty United proved too strong for Castlelack in Group A of the U16 Schoolboys Premier, winning 2-0 in Town Park thanks to Frankie Whelton and Daniel Copithorne efforts. Drinagh Rangers received a walkover from Dunmanway Town to consolidate top spot in the Group A standings.

Darragh Keohane (2) and Ben Harrington strikes earned Clonakilty AFC a 3-2 win at home to Sullane in the U16 Schoolboys Premier Group B third and fourth place play-off. Hennadii Lisovyi and Luke Buckley replied for the visitors.