Jamie Hurley boosts title hopes with double success

JAMIE Hurley from Reenascreena continued his pursuit of a first Irish Field National Drivers Championship title, driving two winners at a rain-soaked Lyre on Sunday afternoon.

BY TIM KELLEHER

Lady Mil kicked off his brace in the Grade G G1 & F Trot. Brutenor, who will retire to the Curragh in Kildare at the end of the season, was the best away from the gate, followed by Lady Mil and Kerian Scott.

On the second circuit, the order remained the same, but Kerian Scott had gone off stride and left Brutenor and Lady Mil in front. The petrol gauge was running low on Brutenor with two furlongs remaining, as Lady Mil went clear to win easily from Hianca HA, who stayed on for second with the gallant Brutenor in third. Lady Mil is owned by Limerick-based Thomas Martin.

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Hurley completed his double with Always Paid, who was purchased at the Tregaron Festival in Wales last week for new owner Liam Twomey from Leap. He made his West Cork debut a winning one in the Grade D C & B Pace.

The son of Always B Miki wasn’t hanging around and led out the gate from Ayr Harbour and IB Paddington. Hurley was setting good fractions on Always Paid, kicked clear at the three-quarter pole and ran out an eight-length winner from Ayr Harbour. Also, Always Paid clocked in at 2.01.9, the fastest time of the day for pacers, and further improvement is certain.

‘Liam was on the lookout for a horse and we enquired about him before Tregaron. As we were over in Wales, I got to drive him and he looked like a nice type. He ran well in the tough conditions there. He only landed during the week but settled in nicely,’ Hurley explained.

Graal Du Dollar was the punter’s choice in the top grade trot and this week was on a 50-yard trail, but found the burden too much on the rain-sodden track. Duc D'Arry was the first away and led for the opening six furlongs of the mile and a quarter. Here, Instinct De Jomax took up the running and was not for catching, recording another win for the American-based VIP Syndicate.

Mike O’Mahony from Schull was in the driver’s seat on Instinct De Jomax. The winner is trained in Baltimore by Tadhg Murphy, who recorded a training double as Gentleman Coglais recorded his second win in two weeks when making all in the Grade E & D Trot.

Murphy had three runners in this and Eoin Murphy – number one driver in the yard – had the pick. He sided correctly with Gentleman Coglais, who was always in front and saw off challenges from Jelina Beloit and Comete Des Landes before eventually leading home Fairplay Briolais.

Magical Bailey was another that impressed in the Grade F & E Pace. Owned, trained and driven by Matthew O’Reilly from Drimoleague, he led at the half-way marker and went on to record a career-best 2.03.7 for the mile on track. The four-year-old son of Bolt The Deur was also bred by the O’Reillys and looks destined for better things.

John Richardson made the journey down from his base in Dublin with three runners and was on the score-sheet with Meadowbranch Adios, who he trains for Welsh-based owner Alan Davies in the G G1 & G2 Pace. Taking over from early leader Rewrite Sport, JR was never in any danger on Adios, stopping the clock in 2.02.7 from Freshy Washed, who did his best work late and looked like one to watch.

The annual two-day Richard Phelan Memorial is next on the menu in Lyre this weekend. Racing is planned for a 2pm start on Saturday and Sunday.