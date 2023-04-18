James Nagle was a shining light on and off the road

FOR a generation of Carbery bowling, particularly the younger generation, the Nagle family from Mill Cove represents the game at its best.

James was the shining light. The news of his death left his local Rosscarbery community in shock and was received by the wider bowling public with disbelief.

From his participation in underage championships at the turn of the century until his departure due to work commitments, to the City division in 2021, James was an ever-present in Carbery bowling.

He was a welcome presence on any bowling road. Possessed of an outgoing friendly demeanour, he exuded positivity and sought the best for everyone he interacted with. As a competitor, James had talent in abundance. Powerfully strong with a steely competitive instinct when at his best, he engaged with the game’s leading junior players at countless venues around the county. He certainly won his share and, even when inaccuracy sometimes plagued him, he took the winnings and losses with equally good grace.

James had a great love for bowling nurtured through his father, John. He took huge pride in the achievements of his sister, Maria, and was ever-present on her greatest days when she won gold in the European Championships held in The Netherlands in 2016 and at her All-Ireland triumphs in Portmor, Madden and Tullysaran in Armagh. His brother, Peter, is a Carbery champion too and rarely threw a score without James as his guide.

James’ own achievements are significant. He won Carbery U18 in 2006 and was regional champion in every grade from novice A upwards. A real highpoint came at Westport in 2011 when he won the All-Ireland novice 1 decider after a great contest with Boston representative, Bantry native Declan O’Shea. He is a three-time Carbery junior A champion and departed on a winning note winning the pandemic-delayed 2021 title from his Rosscarbery clubmate, Michéal O’Sullivan.

The outpouring of grief, the countless tributes and genuine sadness expressed by so many bears testimony to his standing both in his home community and in bowling circles north and south and in the regional provinces. His loss will be felt for a long time. James was laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery. Sincere sympathies are extended to his parents John and Mary, to his brother Peter and sisters Maria and Fiona. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.