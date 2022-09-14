James-Argideen showdown in Ahiohill

IT will be a St James v Argideen Rangers decider in the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football championship final which will take place Sunday, September 25th at 3.30pm in Ahiohill.
Ardfield outfit St James beat St Mary’s 2-11 to 1-11 thanks to an Alan O’Shea additional time goal to shock the championship once more.
Meanwhile, Timoleague club Argideen knocked out the West Cork champions Tadhg MacCarthaigh on a scoreline of 1-9 to 1-6.
Keeper Luke McCarthy saved a last minute penalty from Brian O’Driscoll to win the match in dramatic fashion.
Don’t miss Thursday’s Southern Star for match reports and reaction on both semi-finals.