James-Argideen showdown in Ahiohill

September 14th, 2022 12:00 PM

By Matthew Hurley

Tadhg MacCarthaigh's Sean McCarthy is challenged by Argideen Rangers' Andrew Guinevan during the Bandon Co-op JAFC semi-final at Dunmanway on Tuesday night. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

IT will be a St James v Argideen Rangers decider in the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football championship final which will take place Sunday, September 25th at 3.30pm in Ahiohill.

Ardfield outfit St James beat St Mary’s 2-11 to 1-11 thanks to an Alan O’Shea additional time goal to shock the championship once more.

Meanwhile, Timoleague club Argideen knocked out the West Cork champions Tadhg MacCarthaigh on a scoreline of 1-9 to 1-6.

Keeper Luke McCarthy saved a last minute penalty from Brian O’Driscoll to win the match in dramatic fashion.

 

Don’t miss Thursday’s Southern Star for match reports and reaction on both semi-finals.

***

