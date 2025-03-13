Jack Crowley starts against Italy

AFTER four rounds on the bench, Jack Crowley has been finally named to start for Ireland in their final Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday in the Stadio Olimpico, Rome at 2.15pm Irish time (live on RTÉ2).

The Innishannon man has been out of favour with interim Irish boss Simon Easterby in the campaign due to the emergence of Leinster’s Sam Prendergast.

However, the Bandon RFC graduate finally gets his chance to impress as Ireland hope to end the championship on a high after defeat to France last week (42-27).

Crowley played every minute of Ireland’s winning Six Nations season in 2024 and will hope to show that form again in Rome.

Starting Line-up:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Jack Boyle

18. Tadhg Furlong

19. Joe McCarthy

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Conor Murray

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Bundee Aki