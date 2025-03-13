Jack Crowley starts against Italy

AFTER four rounds on the bench, Jack Crowley has been finally named to start for Ireland in their final Six Nations game against Italy on Saturday in the Stadio Olimpico, Rome at 2.15pm Irish time (live on RTÉ2).
The Innishannon man has been out of favour with interim Irish boss Simon Easterby in the campaign due to the emergence of Leinster’s Sam Prendergast.
However, the Bandon RFC graduate finally gets his chance to impress as Ireland hope to end the championship on a high after defeat to France last week (42-27).
Crowley played every minute of Ireland’s winning Six Nations season in 2024 and will hope to show that form again in Rome.
Starting Line-up:
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Dan Sheehan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. James Ryan
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Jack Conan
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Gus McCarthy
17. Jack Boyle
18. Tadhg Furlong
19. Joe McCarthy
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Conor Murray
22. Sam Prendergast
23. Bundee Aki