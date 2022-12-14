Jack Crowley signs two-year contract extension with Munster

IRELAND international Jack Crowley has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster that will keep him with the province until at least June 2025.

The Innishannon rugby star, who came up through the ranks at Bandon Rugby Club and Bandon Grammar School, is one of the hottest properties in Irish rugby right now.

Last month he made his Ireland debut off the bench against Fiji in the Autumn Nations Series, and then started in the test against Australia, to enhance his growing reputation even further.

He was also part of the Emerging Ireland team that enjoyed success in South Africa at the beginning of the season.

The 22-year-old has made 22 appearances for the province and in recent games has featured across the backline at out-half, full back, and in midfield.