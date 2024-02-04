Jack Crowley crowned best in the west as local rugby boom is recognised 

INNISHANNON rugby star Jack Crowley scooped the 2023 West Cork Sports Star of the Year Award but the man tipped who has replaced Jonny Sexton in the Ireland team had to kick to touch on his trip to Rosscarbery to accept the prestigious award.

Instead, he sent a video message from Ireland’s warm-weather training camp in Portugal and his grandfather Billy accepted the award on his behalf from the special guest, rugby legend Donal Lenihan.

The former Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar School prodigy is the first male rugby player to ever win this coveted award, and is only the second ever – Laura Guest picked up this award in 2013.

The gala banquet at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery, attended by some 260 guests, witnessed Drinagh’s Emma Hurley accept the Paudie Palmer Youth Sports Star Award, All-Ireland champions O’Donovan Rossa LGFA presented with the Team of the Year award, while near neighbours Castlehaven were crowned the Club of the Year. A Special Achievement award was presented to the Newcestown GAA Club and Drimoleague’s Ian Kingston was inducted into the West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame.

The past year was yet another exceptional time for West Cork athletes on the local, national and world stage, yet again illustrating the constant emergence of sporting talent destined to become the best in the west.

On behalf of the hosts, Helen Wycherley welcomed everyone to the 26th edition of the awards and thanked Kieran McCarthy of The Southern Star, JP McNamara of C103 and Neil Grant (Celtic Ross) for their hard work throughout the year.

Southern Star sports editor Kieran McCarthy remarked, ‘This is always my favourite night of the year, you get to honour the best in the west. 2023 was an incredible year in West Cork sport, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.’

He added: ‘Just to highlight the high standards here in West Cork, reigning world rowing champions Paul and Fintan didn’t even make the cut for these awards! So forget the Olympics, that's their real target, to get back here in 12 months’ time!’

C103’s John Paul McNamara presented the Club of the Year award to Castlehaven GAA Club, and reflected on the popularity of the late Paudie Palmer, whose daughter Claire spoke following the presentation of the Paudie Palmer Youth Award to Emma Hurley.

‘On behalf of my mum Colette, my younger sister Emily and myself, it’s an absolute privilege to be here tonight. Dad, as all of you know, absolutely loved sport, loved GAA and sport in the wider community as well,’ Claire said.

The Southern Star’s new recruit Seán Holland, who charted the success of Special Achievement award winners Newcestown spoke about his family ties with the area. On his new role, he said, ‘It’s a great opportunity to meet so many great sportspeople here in West Cork that put sport on the map. Success really helps, one rises the other as we saw this year.’ Meanwhile, to mark his departure from the Celtic Ross Hotel, a special presentation (Children of Lir trophy) was made to Neil Grant.

In a wide ranging and humorous address, special guest Donal Lenihan spoke about sport, life and his role in the media and how it came about. He also spoke about the change in Irish rugby since it went professional in 1995.

‘Look at the Irish team now, they are out in Portugal doing warm weather training, preparing for the Six Nations. When I was playing in the Five Nations, we would play for our club Cork Con on the Saturday and the Cork lads would jump into a car and drive to Dublin. The IRFU put the fellas from Munster into the Shelbourne (Hotel), 200 yards from Leeson Street … on a Saturday night. I mean, our bonding was brilliant!,’ Lenihan joked.

He highlighted the character of Irish rugby coach Andy Farrell and how he understands the role family plays in sport.

‘Farrell gets that, the team are playing for something bigger than themselves, they are proud to represent where they come from. You have your local heroes, aspiring for great things, that the famous No. 10 jersey for Ireland could well be filled by one of your own next Friday night in Marseille.’

He urged the sportspeople present: ‘You are all on a journey, you’re on different points on the road, enjoy every moment, grasp every opportunity and ensure when you finish up, you have no regrets.’

Donal Lenihan then announced Jack Crowley as the winner of the 2023 West Cork Sports Star of the Year award.

Responding via a video message, Jack thanked all-involved and paid tribute to the media. He congratulated his fellow nominees and thanked Bandon Rugby Club along with Valley Rovers GAA and Innishvilla soccer club.

‘What a pity that Paudie, a good friend and neighbour, is no longer with us but I’m sure he’s smiling down on us all here tonight,’ Jack added, as the rising star of Irish rugby added the West Cork Sports Star of the Year award to his growing list of accolades.