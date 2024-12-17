Jack Cahalane opts out of Cork football panel for 2025

JACK Cahalane is the latest Cork footballer to opt out of the inter-county panel for the 2025 season, The Southern Star can confirm.

The Castlehaven attacker was one of the top performers in his club’s successful defence of their county premier senior football championship title, winning the man-of-the-match award in the final triumph against Nemo Rangers.

This was Cahalane’s best season yet for Castlehaven as he finished the county campaign with 2-14, averaging 0-4 per game.

His decision to step back from the Cork football panel follows in the inter-county retirements of Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Killian O'Hanlon (Kilshannig) and John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers), while Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) and Kevin Flahive (Douglas) have all opted out for 2025 as well.

Given his role in Castlehaven's county success, Cork fans would have hoped Cahalane could build on that form for the 2025 season, especially with the loss of Steven Sherlock.

Dual star Cahalane also impressed with St Finbarr’s on the hurling front this past season.