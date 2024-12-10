Clancy: Retiring from Cork was harder than I thought

THOMAS Clancy admits the decision to hang up his inter-county boots was harder than he thought it would be.

The Clonakilty man (32), who made his Cork senior debut in 2013, has stepped back from the panel ahead of the 2025 season, admitting he can’t give the commitment that’s needed.

Clancy is putting family life first as his wife Nicole is expecting their second child early next year, so home is about to get a good busier.

‘I thought it would be easier to make the decision than it was, but this was hard, especially when you have such good friends involved,’ Clancy told The Southern Star

‘During the end of the year last year, I had it in the back of my mind that this was it, but in the off-season you start thinking about it. I met John (Cleary) for a few chats and they were keen to get me back, and it got me thinking again.

‘I was close to going back, but when I stopped and thought about it, we have another baby coming in February so we’ll have two under two at home and it will be fairly hectic.

‘If you can’t commit to inter-county 100 percent, which I don’t think I could have, the best decision for my family and for me was to call it a day.’

Clancy enjoyed a long run with the Cork senior football team, stretching back to his debut season in 2013, though his inter-county career was riddled with injuries that held him back. He rejoined the Cork panel in 2022 after playing a key role at full back in his club’s run to the 2021 Cork Premier SFC final.