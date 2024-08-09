Ireland women's 4x400m relay team have qualified for the Olympic final

PHIL HEALY is now not only a two-time Olympian, but a two-time Olympic finalist!

Healy along with, Sophie Becker, Kelly McGrory, and Sharlene Mawdsley qualified in third position in heat two of the 4x400m women's relay to qualify automatically for the final.

The Irish quartet ran a fantastic race, just finishing marginally behind Jamacia and the Netherlands with a time of 3:25.05.

Becker led the team off with a 50.9, with Healy keeping Ireland in front from lane eight with a 51.9. McGrory ran a 52.6 to keep Ireland in touch, and Mawdsley ran a blistering 49.6 split to send Ireland into the final.

The final will take place on Saturday at 8.14pm.