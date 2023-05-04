Innishannon man runs superb new PB in Boston Marathon

IN last week’s Star, the story of Barryroe native John Motherway’s participation in the Boston Marathon 40 years ago was recalled.

But the most recent edition of that famous race on Monday week last saw another West Cork man, Simon Nolan from Innishannon, record a superb personal best time of 2:36:54 (2:35:48 chip time).

This was an improvement of almost five minutes on his previous best achieved in Dublin last October. It’s just 12 months ago that the Bandon AC member ran 3:04:10 in Vienna before then improving to 2:54:45 in Cork.

Going through halfway in 77:21, Simon maintained his even pace to cross the line as the sixth Irishman in what was the 127th edition of the world’s most historic marathon.