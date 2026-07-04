In-form Cork will be wary of Tyrone threat in All-Ireland minor football final

SEVEN years after their last All-Ireland minor title, Cork have the chance to climb back to the summit when they face holders Tyrone in Sunday's decider at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge (2pm).

Having beaten Kerry, Meath and Derry in a campaign full of impressive displays, Keith Ricken’s side will finish their season with the biggest game of all.

Cork haven’t won an All-Ireland minor title since 2019. The Leesiders have the joint-second highest tally in the competition’s history with 11 titles, five behind arch rivals Kerry.

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However, since 2001, Cork have won just one All-Ireland title, while Sunday’s opponents Tyrone have claimed five during that period, including last year.

Their run to All-Ireland glory included a quarter-final victory over Cork. Only two players from the Tyrone team that won the title in 2025 will line out this weekend – Matthew F Daly and Vincent Gormley. For Cork, Rory Twohig, Joe Miskella and Tom Whooley all featured in that quarter-final and will be eager for revenge.

Twohig, despite being the Rebels’ goalkeeper, is their top scorer with 0-22, including seven two-point frees. Whooley (2-12), Eoghan Ahern (2-11), Ben Hegarty (0-16), Joe Miskella and Alex O’Herlihy (2-10 each) have also starred this season.

Cork’s full-back line will need to be at its best against Tyrone’s dangerous inside forwards. Experienced duo Daly and Gormley lead the way, while Conan Canavan – a nephew of Red Hand legend Peter Canavan – has also impressed.

Conan has scored 4-21 in the championship and is certainly living up to the family name. Other leading scorers include Daly (1-14), Gormley (1-8), Brian Óg McGuckin (1-13), Matthew J Daly and Logan O’Connor (1-9 each).

Both sides have won every game so far, but Cork boast the superior average winning margin at 11.83 points compared to Tyrone’s 5.83. It should be noted that Cork faced Clare and Waterford during their run, though both finalists also defeated Derry.

Cork won 2-19 to 2-8, while Tyrone claimed the Ulster title with a 2-16 to 1-12 victory. The Rebels were more convincing in their semi-final, but an All-Ireland final has a habit of throwing form out the window.

Tyrone won four of their six matches by more than five points, with Cavan and Kildare pushing them closest. Kildare even had a late goal chance in the All-Ireland semi-final that could have forced extra time.

It’s difficult to judge performance levels at minor grade. Just look at last weekend’s All-Ireland minor hurling final. Tipperary had won every game en route to the decider, including two victories over final opponents Limerick, yet it was the Treaty County that emerged victorious.

If Cork can reproduce the standards they have set throughout the season, they have every chance of lifting the cup. Their biggest task will be containing Tyrone’s dangerous full-forward line.