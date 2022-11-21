Impressive Ibane win superb West Cork final

IBANE Gaels are Carbery Clona Milk U21A football champions after seeing off Newcestown 1-20 to 3-13 in a classic that went to extra time.

It was 1-15 to 2-12 at the end of normal time thanks to a dramatic, late Ryan O’Donovan wonder score but crucially, Ibane found that extra gear to win this epic in Clonakilty.

Scoring sensation O’Donovan hit 0-9 in another big performance. Darragh Holland also stood up when counted to win the game for the Argideen Rangers and Barryroe amalgamation over a valiant Newcestown team.

Read Thursday’s Southern Star for the full match report and reaction.