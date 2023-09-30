Ilen U10s capture John D Whooley Cup

Clann na nGael planning Scorcher Parish League blitz on October 8th for players U6-12

BARRYROE: Ibane Gaels lost away to Ballinora in the play-off of the U17 hurling championship. The hosts had the elements at their backs in the first half and led by 1-7 to 0-1 at half-time. Ibane tried hard in the second period and were well in the game until a second Ballinora goal proved decisive and they won by 2-8 to 0-8. Team: Marcus Kelly; Ben O'Dwyer, Daniel Moloney, Dermot Dineen; Cathal Hennessy, Joe Crowley, Mike Collins; Charley Twomey, Kevin Hennessy; Luke Murphy (0-7), Aaron Fleming, Robert Hennessy; Jack Twomey, James Crowley, Daire Walsh. Sub: Jamie Collins (0-1).

The junior footballers ground out a win against Castlehaven in the JAFC quarter-final at Ardfield on Saturday. The final score was 1-8 to 0-8 after extra time – see report elsewhere. The premier junior hurlers have a semi-final against Erin’s Own at 5pm on Saturday in Carrigaline while the Ibane U17 footballers renew acquaintances with Castlehaven in the West Cork final in Rosscarbery at 2pm on Sunday. On Monday, the U12 footballers travel to Ardfield at 6pm to take on the hosts.

CARBERY RANGERS: The U13s were unlucky to lose to Kilmurry by 2-11 to 0-13 in the Rebel Óg West FL Division 1/2 play-off. The U15s enjoyed a 7-11 to 3-6 victory against Western Gaels in the Division 2 Shield final. Sunday sees the junior team take on Kilmacabea in the JAFC quarter-final in Rossmore at 4.30pm. There was no lotto winner. Consolation prizes: €50, Gerard Murray, Caheragh; €30, Una Cullinane, Derry House; €20, Geraldine Greeney, Ardagh; €20 O’Reilly’s Londis voucher, Sinéad Lane, Newtown. Next week's jackpot is €7,100.

CASTLEHAVEN: The senior team enjoyed a great win over Ballincollig last Sunday in the Premier SFC quarter-final. This group of players deserves great credit for their resilience and consistency and are now through to the semi-final against St Finbarr’s. The junior A team clashed with Barryroe on Saturday, losing out by 1-8 to 0-8 after extra time. The panel and management had a great year winning the league and getting out of the group stages of the championship. There was no luck for the senior ladies after the long trip to play Aghada last Sunday in the championship.

CLANN NA NGAEL: Next week’s lotto jackpot is a massive €10,000 – tickets can be purchased online at www.klubfunder.com as well as from club members and in Centra. This week’s consolation prize winners are Kieran McCarthy; Teresa Galvin (online); Karen Browne; Ger Hoy; Donie, Mary, Marie.

The club will be holding its annual bucket collection fundraiser for underage teams on Friday and Saturday. It needs as many volunteers as possible to cover all the shops in Drimoleague and Skibbereen. Please let us your underage team coach or any club officer know if you are available on those dates and at what time(s) so we can arrange timetables for all the shops needed to cover.

To finish the juvenile year, the club plans to have a Scorcher Parish League blitz on Sunday, October 8th from 2-5pm for players U6-12. It will consist of three competitions, based on age and will be mixed teams of boys and girls.

While there will be group games and finals, it is a non-competitive ‘Go Games’ format and each child will receive a Scorcher medal on the day. The hope is that it will be more a parish/club event rather than an underage blitz. To that end, in conjunction with the blitz, the club hopes to be able to organise teas/coffees, sandwiches, cakes, buns etc to allow parents, grandparents, siblings and clubmates socialise and chat during the blitz.

The U13s narrowly lost out to Urhan by 5-4 to 3-9 in their league play-off. In the ladies’ junior E championship, Clann na nGael are away to Kilworth on Sunday at 3pm. There is sufficient interest from players for entering a team in the Carbery junior D championship so the club will be participating in the competition which starts shortly.

ILEN ROVERS: Congratulations to the U10 boys, who won the John D Whooley Cup last Saturday. The tournament was held in Rath with teams from Ilen, St Colum’s, Tadhg MacCarthaigh and Carbery Rangers taking part. It was challenging weather conditions but the kids rose above it and played some great football across all the matches!

Some well-deserved refreshments were held for all in the hall afterwards. Thanks to Ilen’s ladies’ club county representatives who presented medals to all the kids who participated – Maeve Collins, Leah Carey, Kate Carey and Carla O'Regan (Emma Hurley missing). Thanks to Hughie O'Neill and all the coaches who organised the tournament and thanks to all the parents who helped with parking, refreshments and tidy up after!

The minor ladies play in the West Cork final against Castlehaven in Skibbereen at 5.45pm on Friday. All support is greatly appreciated. A scrap metal collection is going to take place on Saturday from both Church Cross and Rath. Please drop off in designated areas in both grounds on Friday or Saturday morning. For info, please contact 086-3950621. A reminder to everyone please to check out the club’s Instagram and Facebook pages for 50th Anniversary content over the next few weeks.

KILMEEN/KILBREE: The U11 and U12 groups had a busy week. On Monday, the U12s played Castlehaven at home while the U11s were delighted to be invited to play in the Joe O’Regan Memorial Cup. They played away against Castlehaven on Thursday evening and qualified for the Plate final against Tadhg MacCárthaighs on Sunday evening. The result didn’t go their way but they thoroughly enjoyed the experience. On Monday, the U12 hurlers played St Oliver Plunkett’s in Rossmore. This was their final game of the season. The U17 hurling championship semi-final was postponed on Sunday. They will now play their football championship final against Aghinagh on Sunday. Check locally for details. The U12 camogie girls played a highly entertaining challenge against St Colum’s in Kealkill on Thursday. The U10 girls played their last game against Newcestown on Saturday morning in difficult conditions. Despite the conditions, they played really well.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: The junior ladies are through to the county final after a 0-12 to 0-4 win over Douglas on Sunday. They await the winners of Dohenys v Midleton with the final due to be played on Saturday, October 7th in MTU (time tbc). The junior men won their quarter-final against Muintir Bháire (3-12 to 0-6) and will face Goleen in the semi-final. Hard luck to the U13 boys, who lost out to Clonakilty in the league semi-final. The junior B football semi-final against Goleen takes place in Ballydehob at 3pm on Sunday.