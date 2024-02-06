Ian Kingston’s thirst for knowledge helped create empire

AFTER over 40 years involved in kickboxing, Ian Kingston’s contribution to his sporting passion was recognised as he was inducted into the West Cork Sports Star Hall of Fame.

The modest Drimoleague man founded West Cork Kickboxing Club, which is home to World and European champions at junior and senior grades. While his coaching exploits, both at local and international levels, have earned him widespread plaudits, Kingston started off as a kickboxer first.

‘I started off boxing when I was young, 12 or 13, and I did it for three years. Our coach was George Bennett, who would have been well known in GAA circles as well. I really enjoyed it,’ Kingston explained.

‘Then Mercedas Taaffe from Sligo came along and she opened up a kickboxing club in West Cork. Nobody knew anything about it or what kickboxing was, and I was one of the first members of her club. Maybe she saw a bit of talent in me, but she worked with me, and unfortunately she didn't stay around for very long.

‘Then I didn’t have a coach as such, so I had to learn as I went along. The reality is I never reached my full potential as a fighter, but what it did do was open my eyes. Everytime I went abroad to compete, I used to bring back something. I was blessed then to meet Tomaž Barada from Slovenia, he was probably the top fighter for about ten years and the Slovenian team was a top team too; I used to travel over for training camps. I owe a lot to him too.’

Soaking up all that knowledge, Kingston has created his own kickboxing empire – and that success was celebrated at the 2023 West Cork Sports Star Awards in the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.