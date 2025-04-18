'I want success as a head coach,' insists new Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane

CONOR Hourihane has been appointed Barnsley head coach on a permanent basis.

The Bandon man, who has been in caretaker charge of Barnsley for the past six games, has signed a two-year contract effective immediately, with a club option of a third season,

‘It’s pretty emotional, to be honest. I’m really honoured. I had success as captain, and now I want success as a head coach - it’s as simple as that. I want to win football matches more than anyone. Step by step, the ultimate goal is to have success,’ Hourihane told Barnsley’s club website.

The former Republic of Ireland midfielder rejoined Barnsley as a player-coach last summer, and was then appointed as temporary head coach when manager Darrell Clarke was sacked last month. Hourihane picked up his first win as manager last weekend when Barnsley beat Bolton and has impressed chairman Neerav Parekh in his short spell in charge.

Conor Hourihane is our new man. pic.twitter.com/WEuQHj7owl — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) April 18, 2025

‘He has been a model professional and ultimately what we have seen is a change in the style of play which is much more in keeping with what we want to see from the team,’ Parekh explained.

‘We want an identity within the football club, a hard-working and organised team that supporters can appreciate and get behind and I believe we have seen that in recent weeks. We are playing more attacking football, the players are getting on the front foot and looking to get fans off their seats, and we are also seeing academy players being trusted to represent the club too.

‘I am sure supporters will join me in welcoming Conor to the role permanently and I believe that this can be a pivotal appointment for our club as we look to get back to our roots.’