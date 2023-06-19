Hourihane fighting for Republic of Ireland recall

CONOR Hourihane hasn’t given up on playing for the Republic of Ireland again.

The Bandon soccer star has been left out of manager Stephen Kenny’s last two squads – for the European Championship qualifiers in March and this month – but Hourihane believes he can earn his place in the set-up again.

The former Bandon AFC player is West Cork’s first – and only – senior international footballer, and has won 36 caps since his debut in 2017.

Hourihane (32) admits his omission from the Ireland squads is disappointing, but is hopeful if he continues the fine form he showed with Derby County in League One this season – he was named in the team of the year – he can force his way back into Kenny’s thinking.

‘Look, it’s obviously disappointing,’ Hourihane told the Star Sport Podcast.

‘That was the gamble that I took to drop down a level. If I wasn't playing regularly in the Championship, would I get in? But I wanted to play regularly every week so I dropped down a level. Would that sacrifice Ireland a little bit? Possibly.

‘By all accounts I have been very close to getting in and we’ll see how it goes over the next season. It’s something that I would love to get back into because it doesn’t last forever. Let’s see what happens. I have 36 very proud caps. If I can get more, great. If not, then I have done alright as well.’

Hourihane enjoyed a productive campaign in his first season with Derby, scoring seven goals and providing ten assists from midfield, as the Rams just missed out on the play-offs. He joined League One outfit Derby as a free agent last summer when his contract with Aston Villa was up, having been on loan with Sheffield United and Swansea in the Championship in recent seasons.

‘The door is very much open,’ Hourihane says.

‘Stephen (Kenny) just said there are four or five midfielders playing at a higher level, and that was really it. I respected that decision, of course. I’ll keep the head down, work hard and it would be great if I could back in.

‘If I have another season like I just had, playing 50 games and getting into the team of the year then I would have done the best that I can. If that opens the door, then great. If it doesn’t, it doesn't. I need to keep playing well so let’s see what happens.’

Hourihane also confirmed that ‘as it stands’, he will be at Derby again next season, before adding ‘Anything can happen in football, we’ll see.’

The Bandon man also revealed to the Star Sport Podcast that he will be coaching Aston Villa U16s from September, as he steps up his transition into coaching. Admitting he is ‘obsessed’ with football, Hourihane, who already has his B coaching licence, is close to having his A licence, too, as he plans towards a career in coaching.

‘I will be coaching Villa U16s next year which is amazing,’ he says. ‘That’s a good step in that direction. They train at night time so with me living locally I can do that. When I was asked, I said yes, of course. From September I am coaching the Villa U16s which I am really looking forward to. I jumped at the chance. It will be great for my experience and to have on my CV. I am trying to do as much as I can to get ready for that transition over the next few years.’

He added: ‘Since I started doing my coaching badges when I was around 29/30, from the B licence on to the A licence, it’s something I have absolutely loved. I want to stay in it when I am finished. Over the next couple of years it’s definitely something that I am going to go into.’