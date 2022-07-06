Hourihane excited by new challenge after signing for Derby

CONOR Hourihane has signed a two-year deal with Derby County.

The Bandon soccer star (31), a free agent after leaving Aston Villa, has joined the Rams in League One.

'I’m up for it. My workrate to achieve what I have in my career is all about hard work and rising up to challenges so I’m excited for it and I can be a big part of where the club wants to go,' Hourihane told RamsTV.

The experienced Republic of Ireland midfielder has played in League One before, starring for Barnsley when, as captain, he led the Tykes to promotion in the 2015/16 season. Derby fans will be hoping their new addition can help their push to move back up through the leagues.