Historic triumph for Kilmacabea’s U12 girls' footballers 

HISTORY was made recently when Kilmacabea GAA’s U12 girls captured the club’s first-ever ladies football title with a brilliant 2-8 to 1-4 win over a very gallant Courcey Rovers in the West Cork U12 C1 League final in Barryroe.

After a nervous opening the Kilmacs got a grip of the game. Driven on by two goals by captain Nell Kinsella it was Kilmacabea who went in at half time leading by 2-3 to 1-2.

Turning to play up the hill in the second half, the Kilmacs defended brilliantly and with Eimear O'Donovan pulling off great saves in goal, they held out for a famous victory.

There were huge celebrations amongst players and supporters at the final whistle, as history was made.

Sophie Scarlett was named player of the match before Nell Kinsella became the first Kilmacabea ladies captain to lift a West Cork title in front of a rapturous crowd of supporters.

This is a magnificent achievement in the club's first year in existence. The management team of Kevin O’Brien, Agnieszka Cebo, Ailleen O'Brien and Ciara Whooley have played a huge part in this success, as has Donie O’Donovan. Without his persistence and drive the idea of a Kilmacabea GAA LGFA Club would not have come to fruition.

For the record books the first Kilmacabea U12 ladies football panel to bring a West Cork ladies title back to the club and parish were: Eimear O’Donovan, Zoe O’Brien, Lucy Forsyth, Rua Mahmood, Kayla O’Sullivan, Emer Jennings, Heather O’Donovan, Sophie Scarlett, Nell Kinsella (captain), Aela French, Fiona Shanahan, Isabelle Murphy, Mia Collins, Ciara Connolly, Mary-Jo O’Mahony, Nevaeh Philpott, Ciara Jennings, Chloe Connolly, Caoimhe O’Brien, Annie O’Donovan and Bridget Hurley.