Historic moment for Ibane’s U21 footballers

THE 2022 Cork LGFA U21 county championships got underway with Ibane Ladies making history last weekend.

The Timoleague and Barryroe amalgamation made history by fielding their first-ever U21 team in a championship game last Sunday afternoon. Páirc Uí Mhurchú in Barryroe was the venue for Ibane’s U21D county championship quarter-final clash with Passage West.

The West Cork side eked out a 2-10 to 2-7 win and deservedly secured a county semi-final berth against the winners of Funcheon Gaels and Watergrasshill’s upcoming last-eight encounter. On the opposite side of the draw, Killavullen will face either Naomh Fionnbarra or Ballincollig in the penultimate round.

Rosscarbery’s interest in the Cork LGFA U21C county championship was ended by Macroom last weekend. The latter claimed a 6-11 to 2-12 second round victory despite a spirited Ross effort. Castlehaven take on Dromtarriffe and Bantry Blues meet Nemo Rangers with quarter-final berths on offer for the winners of each tie this coming weekend. Whoever emerges from Bandon and Banteer’s second round meeting will face Rosscarbery’s conquerors, Macroom, in the last eight.

This year’s U21B county championship contains plenty of West Cork interest with O’Donovan Rossa, Clonakilty, Kinsale, Valley Rovers and Dohenys involved. Dohenys booked their place in the U21B quarter-finals thanks to a comprehensive 4-11 to 0-7 defeat of Inch Rovers. A blistering start saw the Dunmanway club rack up three goals and lead 3-4 to 0-4 at the interval. A fourth green flag put the seal on an impressive Dohenys win and last-eight meeting with Bride Rovers. Katelyn Sheehan (2-2), Mairead Crowley (1-5), Michelle Love (1-1), Ava O’Donovan (0-2) and Carrie McCarthy (0-1) were the winners’ scoresheet.

O’Donovan Rossa will take on St Val’s in the U21 B quarter-finals after the latter edged past Douglas 1-8 to 2-4 last Saturday. Clonakilty will face either Fermoy or Ballinora in the same round while Kinsale await the outcome of Naomh Abán and Valley Rovers’ first round clash. This year’s Cork LGFA U21A county final takes place this weekend between a Mourneabbey side that defeated Aghada 1-5 to 0-7 and Glanmire.