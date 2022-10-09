Heroic Haven ladies reach senior ranks

Castlehaven 2-11

Glanmire 1-14 (aet)

(Castlehaven won 2-1 on 25m frees)

Ger McCarthy Reports

CASTLEHAVEN will play Cork LGFA senior football in 2023 following the most dramatic of intermediate county final wins over Glanmire at MTU Cork.

So, it’s true. Lightning does strike twice.

At the exact same venue and into the exact same goal, Castlehaven won a free-taking shootout to win a county trophy for the second year running.

You couldn’t make it up.

The previous November, the Haven saw off Dohenys to win the JAFC county final on 30-metre frees. Fast forward a year later and, unbelievably, the West Cork club found themselves back in a familiar situation.

An absorbing intermediate decider had seen Castlehaven battle back from a 1-6 to 0-3 interval deficit. Deep into injury time and with the tables, chairs and settee turned, Dinny Cahalane’s side led by a point as Glanmire’s Lucy Greene lined up the last kick of regulation.

Admirably, the diminutive full-forward nailed the free and it finished 1-12 to 2-9. Neither side could shake off the other during an extra-time period that concluded 2-11 to 1-14.

So, 25-metre frees were needed to decide the outcome.

Neither team managed to land a free until the sixth attempt when Glanmire’s Ellen Baker made it 1-0. Castlehaven captain Siobhan Courtney levelled immediately after. Lucy Greene missed before the Haven’s Rachel Whelton coolly made it 2-1. Abbie O’Mahony, one of her side’s standout players, missed the final free. Cue bedlam on the West Cork club’s bench and in the stands. For the second year in a row, Castlehaven celebrated the most hard-earned of county final successes.

***

‘It is a huge achievement to reach the senior grade,’ Castlehaven captain Siobhan Courtney said. ‘The work that is put in at underage level and all the way up to the adult’s team is absolutely brilliant. The backing is behind us from the supporters here today, the men’s and underage clubs too. The support within the parish, it has all built from that. ‘We have never had it easy in finals. It has always been a hard slog and we have grinded out the win.’

The winners had heroes all over the pitch, not least Mairead O’Driscoll who accounted for six points. Katie Cronin and Niamh O’Sullivan’s goals were crucial. Emma O’Callaghan’s saves equally so. Rachel Whelton got through a huge amount of work on a day the Haven’s back six made their opponents earn every score.

***

The opening ten minutes proved an evenly-fought affair with Glanmire edging 0-3 to 0-2 ahead thanks to Lucy Greene, Niamh McAllen and Orlaith Roche scores. Gráinne O’Sullivan and Shelly Daly replied for Castlehaven. After 22 minutes Abbie O’Mahony set up Niamh McAllen for a well-finished goal. The sides changed ends with Glanmire merited 1-6 to 0-3 leaders. Mairead O’Driscoll reduced the deficit a minute into the second period before Emma O’Callaghan brilliantly denied Glanmire’s Orlaith Roche a certain goal. Roche responded with two quick-fire points to make it 1-8 to 0-4.

That was the moment the Castlehaven engine hummed to life. Shelly Daly and Grainne O’Sullivan split the posts prior to Niamh O’Sullivan arrowing home a cracking goal Mairead O’Driscoll added another white flag to make it 1-8 to 1-7.

A misfiring Glanmire got their first scores in 20 minutes when Ellen Murphy and Orlaith Roche found their range.

Castlehaven kept coming with a brace of Mairead O’Driscoll frees making it 1-10 to 1-9. Then, a moment of magic as Katie Cronin burst the net to edge the Haven two points ahead. Evie Twomey responded with a point on the stroke of full-time before Lucy Greene’s gutsy free levelled matters, 1-12 to 2-9, and forced extra-time.

Tiring teams, with players going down suffering from cramps all over the pitch, could only muster two points each in extra-time. That resulted in 25-metre frees and Rachel Whelton writing her name into Castlehaven’s history books.

‘Same as last year, my voice is gone again,’ manager Dinny Cahalane said. ‘What more can I say about this bunch of girls? We were dead and buried after the first half of normal time. We told them to throw the kitchen sink at it. They did and pulled off the win. Unreal, unreal.’

A mere ten years in existence, Castlehaven have reached the promised land of the senior grade.

Next year, Mourneabbey, Éire Óg, Aghada, Clonakilty and Kinsale will cross swords with the famous blue and white jersey in the senior championship.

Scorers

Castlehaven: M O’Driscoll 0-5 (3f); K Cronin, N O’Sullivan 1-1 each; S Daly, G O’Sullivan 0-2 each.

Glanmire: L Greene 0-6 (4f); O Roche 0-4; N McAllen 1-1; A O’Mahony, E Murphy, E Twomey 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: E O’Callaghan; J McCarthy, A Santry, A Daly; E Maguire, N O’Sullivan, A O’Driscoll; S Courtney, S Daly; N O’Sullivan, R Whelton, E Daly; H Sheehy, G O’Sullivan, M O’Driscoll.

Subs: K Cronin for E Daly (ht), E Buckley for H Sheehy (34), E McCarthy for A O’Driscoll (50), A O’Driscoll for R Whelton (et, inj), H Sheehy for G O’Sullivan (et), E Bohane for A O’Driscoll (et), G O’Sullivan for M O’Driscoll (et).

Glanmire: A Carey; T Elliott, G Cashman, K O’Connor; A McCarthy, E Dillon, E Twomey; E Murphy, C O’Donovan; E Twomey, A O’Mahony, R Crowley; N McAllen, L Greene, O Roche.

Subs: A Fitzgerald for K O’Connor (39), S O’Brien for N McAllen (42), E Baker for E Twomey (50), S O’Brien for E Twomey (et), E Twomey for C O’Donovan (et), E Baker for R Crowley (et).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Inch Rovers).