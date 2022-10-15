Here’s Johnny! Fantastic four for Kelly as Town go goal mad

ON the day when world football's in-form striker Erling Haaland could only manage one goal for Manchester City, Dunmanway Town’s Johnny Kelly showed him how it’s done by hitting FOUR in his side’s McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup win.

While goal-crazy Haaland has taken all the plaudits this season, he played second fiddle to Kelly on Saturday. The Dunmanway ace was in top form as Town hit Hibernians for six in a one-sided round two tie. He scored all his four goals inside 31 devastating first-half minutes while Keith White and Will Hennigan were also on target to give Dunmanway a 6-0 lead at the break. That’s exactly how it finished too, as the Town progressed to the next round.

On the same day, Togher Celtic also went through to round three but needed a penalty shoot-out to see off Castleview. Jamie Lucey got the Togher goal after 19 minutes as the sides couldn’t be separated after normal time. Celtic eventually came through 6-5 on spot kicks to progress.

Mizen Hob A also progressed after their 3-1 win over Skibbereen on Sunday. The newly-amalgamated club needed a late 20-minute burst to get over this challenge. Eoghan O’Donovan gave Skibb a 30th minute lead, which they would hang onto until the 70th minute. But Mark Cronin bagged a brace while Darren O’Donovan rounded off an impressive comeback for the winners. A Shane McDermott 73rd minute strike was enough for Springfield as they beat Kilgoban Celtic 1-0 while Drinagh Rangers were beaten 2-1 by Corkbeg. Tom McQueen scored for Drinagh after 18 minutes but it wasn’t enough.

***

While Dunmanway were in cup action, Clonakilty Soccer Club grabbed their chance to level things up at the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division. They beat Bunratty United 2-1 on Sunday thanks to second-half strikes from Reuben Henry and Joe Edmead. Bunratty could only manage a stoppage time consolation from Conor Brosnan, and it was Clon who claimed the three points.

Elsewhere in the top division, Castletown Celtic and Lyre Rovers shared the spoils on Thursday evening, drawing 2-2. Castletown took the lead twice in this game but battling Rovers kept coming back. Jack O’Callaghan gave Celtic a fourth minute lead before Gearoid Barry equalised after 26 minutes. O’Callaghan nudged his team in front, again, on 48 minutes before an own goal 13 minutes from time salvaged a draw for Lyre. That leaves both clubs on four points following three games after a steady start to the season.

***

In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship, Sullane and Clonakilty United served up a thriller on Sunday as the former won 5-3. Sullane were initially leading 5-0 thanks to goals from Michael Desmond, Daniel Kelly, Dermot Kelly, Aodh Keane and Finlay Walker. United did pull three goals back to make the score look more respectable, however, as Aaron Ferguson (2) and Ryan O’Donovan both netted.

Baltimore were another free-scoring side in a 6-1 mauling of Castlelack largely thanks to a Michael O’Regan hat-trick. Dylan O’Callaghan did score after one minute for Castlelack but it was all downhill from there as O’Regan, Stephen Leonard, Fionn Whooley and JT O’Neill went goal crazy for Baltimore. They now find themselves third in the league behind Riverside Athletic, who claimed victory over Courtmacsherry 3-0. Jake Draper scored a brace while Colm Sexton also hit the back of the net as Athletic now have the joint best attack in the league.

On top of the second tier is Drinagh Rangers B who extended their early lead to three points. They beat Mizen Hob B 1-0 thanks to a 70th minute winner from Damien Fernandes. The amalgamated second string find themselves pointless after three matches.