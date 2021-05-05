Here are Cork hurlers' Allianz Hurling League Division 1 fixtures

CORK’S Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A campaign will kick into life this Sunday, May 9th with the first of three home games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The Rebels welcome Waterford to Leeside for a 3.45pm throw-in. Cork’s second game, away to Tipperary in Thurles on May 15th, throws in at 7.30pm while earlier that day the Cork footballers meet Kildare in the same ground (3.30pm throw-in).

Cork’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A fixtures are:

Sunday, May 9th – Cork v Waterford, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3.45pm

Saturday, May 15th – Tipperary v Cork, at Semple Stadium, 7.30pm

Sunday, May 23rd – Cork v Westmeath, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm

Saturday, June 6th – Limerick v Cork, at Gaelic Grounds, 7.15pm

Sunday, June 13th – Cork v Galway, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.45pm

Listen below to our interview with Cork hurling goalkeeper Patrick Collins ahead of their opener against Waterford this Sunday.