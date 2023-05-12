Hennigan’s goal halts Clonakilty CC comeback as Hamilton High capture Cork colleges' U16 title

Hamilton High School 3-7

Clonakilty CC 1-9

IT was local derby time in the final of the Cork colleges U16A football championship in misty Enniskeane on Thursday when Hamilton High School, Bandon had to withstand a courageous comeback by Clonakilty Community College in the second half of a cracking contest.

A golden goal by outstanding centre forward, Jack Hennigan, in the 59th minute, was the decisive score in this exciting final in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd, his side hanging on to a point lead at the time.

‘We got the goals at key times and that’s what won it for us,’ said a delighted Hammies coach Paddy Lordan. ‘It was a great relief at the end.’

