Hennigan’s goal halts Clonakilty CC comeback as Hamilton High capture Cork colleges' U16 title

May 12th, 2023 9:38 AM

By Tom Lyons

Hamilton High School's Donagh Flynn breaks past Clonakilty Community College's Tim Bailey during the Cork Post Primary Schools U16A county football final at Enniskeane on Thursday. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

Hamilton High School 3-7    

Clonakilty CC 1-9

IT was local derby time in the final of the Cork colleges U16A football championship in misty Enniskeane on Thursday when Hamilton High School, Bandon had to withstand a courageous comeback by Clonakilty Community College in the second half of a cracking contest. 

A golden goal by outstanding centre forward, Jack Hennigan, in the 59th minute, was the decisive score in this exciting final in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd, his side hanging on to a point lead at the time.

‘We got the goals at key times and that’s what won it for us,’ said a delighted Hammies coach Paddy Lordan. ‘It was a great relief at the end.’ 

Don’t miss next Thursday’s Southern Star for the full report and match reaction

****

