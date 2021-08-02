Sport

Healy runs a season's best in 200m heat but misses out on Olympic semi-final

August 2nd, 2021 8:32 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Phil Healy finished fifth in her 200m heat at the Olympics on Monday morning.

PHIL Healy can hold her head up high after running a season’s best of 23.21 to finish fifth in her heat of the women’s 200m at the Olympics on Monday morning.

The Ballineen woman, in the same heat as recently-crowned 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, finished fifth and didn’t advance to the semi-finals.

Healy is coming off the back of two energy-sapping mixed 4x400m relay races on Friday and Saturday, and that had a knock-on effect in her individual event.

‘It is disappointing initially but I went out there and gave it my all, and it is a season’s best. I knew I was coming in in PB shape, but obviously there is going to be that fatigue factor with the two relay rounds before this,’ Healy explained.

Still, Healy, who has already run in an Olympic final at these Games, ran a season’s best in a world-class field. Her time would have qualified her in the other 200m heats.

 

