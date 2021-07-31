Eighth-place finish in Olympic final for Healy and Irish mixed 4x400m relay team

PHIL Healy and the Irish mixed 4x400m relay team have finished eighth in the Olympic final in Tokyo.

Drawn in lane one, and with nine countries competing, the team of Cillin Greene, Ballineen Bullet Healy, Sophie Becker and Chris O’Donnell battled incredibly hard in a world-class field and finished in 3:15.04, the second fastest time ever by an Irish 4x400m mixed relay team and just off the national record this quartet set on Friday when they qualified for the final.

West Cork woman Healy ran the second leg for Ireland in a race won by Poland, with the Dominican Republic in second and the USA in third.