Healy & Co qualify for European 4x400m final in record time

PHIL Healy and the Irish women's 4x400m relay team set a national record as they secured qualification to the final at the European Championships in Munich.

The Irish quartet of Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley finished a brilliant second in their semi-final on Friday morning, in a new national record time of 3.26.06.

Healy ran a strong second leg in 51.78, but the star of the show was the incredible Adeleke who ran an inspirational third leg to have Ireland in the lead heading into the final lap.

The European final is 8.45pm on Saturday night.