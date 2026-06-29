Head coach Shane Hough hails West Cork Academy after seventh-place finish at Kennedy Cup

SHAUN Hough praised his West Cork Academy players after they secured an impressive seventh-place finish at this year’s Kennedy Cup in the University of Limerick.

The West Cork schoolboys side ended the prestigious tournament as the seventh-best team among 31 competing leagues following a week of hard work and consistent performances.

Draws against North Tipperary (1-1) and Kerry (2-2) saw West Cork top an all-Munster Group 8 and advance to the knockout stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defeats to Cork and Kildare, both by 2-0 scorelines, ended their hopes of progressing further, but the Academy responded in style with a 3-1 victory over Kilkenny to seal seventh place.

‘Whilst we lost 2-0 to Kildare in the Kennedy Plate semi-finals, we felt the performance was there,’ Hough told The Southern Star.

‘Conditions were difficult and we were against the wind in the second half. That took its toll and we started to look a bit leggy.

‘It was a case of could have, should have, but we didn’t take our chances.’

Following the Kildare defeat, West Cork stuck to their recovery plan, making full use of their on-site physiotherapist ahead of the seventh-place play-off.

‘The lads were focused from kick-off against Kilkenny,’ Hough said.

‘We fell 1-0 behind but managed to contain them until half-time. The second half saw a complete momentum shift.

‘All of a sudden, we had Kilkenny turning and facing their own goal through some neat play. We got our reward from a corner when Finbarr O’Mahony scored the equaliser.

‘The boys grew in confidence and Danny Carroll struck from outside the box to put us ahead. Danny then got a third to end any hopes of a Kilkenny comeback.’

The victory rounded off a memorable week for the Academy.

‘There were plenty of parents watching and supporting us all week,’ Hough added.

‘I'd like to thank everyone for their unwavering support, not just during the tournament but throughout the entire season.’

Before returning home, West Cork presented two individual awards. Danny Carroll of Dunmanway Town received the Players’ Player of the Tournament award, while Kingsley Osagie Crosby of Drinagh Rangers was named Coaches’ Player of the Tournament.

Hough also paid tribute to the work carried out behind the scenes.

‘Our preparation for the tournament went extremely well,’ he said.

‘From training and nutrition to accommodation and logistics, there is a huge amount of work involved. I’m thankful to the Academy and the parents for their support.

‘The boys are used to tournament football now and weren’t phased by the occasion. As it was five games in five days, we relied heavily on the full squad and their maturity really showed.’

The West Cork coach was equally pleased with his players’ conduct away from the pitch.

‘We place a huge emphasis on behaviour and the boys didn’t let themselves, the Academy or their parents down.

‘On the pitch, we competed in every game. Winning our group meant we were playing among the top eight schoolboys teams in the country and the players rose to that challenge.

‘All the hard work paid off with a deserved win over Kilkenny and a seventh-place finish.’