Haulie O’Neill returns as Clonakilty senior football manager

MIKE ‘Haulie’ O’Neill is back in the Clonakilty senior football hot seat.

O’Neill is no stranger to this particular job, having held it several times in the past, most notably in 2009 when he masterminded Clonakilty’s last Cork SFC title success. He was involved, too, in the management team when Clon won the 1996 Cork SFC final against UCC, while he was also parachuted in to help Clonakilty’s senior footballers during the 2015 season when their senior championship status came under threat. At county level O’Neill served as a Cork senior football selector on two occasions, under both Larry Tompkins and Conor Counihan, so the Clon man is one of the most knowledgeable football brains around.

‘We are delighted that Mike Haulie has taken on the role a manager of our senior football team and is currently finalising his management team who I know to be very experienced. Mike has a proven track record and we are eagerly looking forward to the year ahead,’ Clonakilty GAA Club chairman Ger McCarthy said.

In 2020 Clonakilty didn’t progress from their Cork Premier SFC group and they are in the group of third seeds for this year’s draw.