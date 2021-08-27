Hannah Sexton underline her potential with U18 title defence

HANNAH Sexton is U18 county road bowling champion for the second year running.

Bowling’s outstanding emerging talent lost little time in taking control of her 2020 championship decider at The Clubhouse on Wednesday evening last.

Mid Cork’s Chloe Desmond had overcome a few fancied regional winners on her way to the final and made a fine start, winning the opening shot by 30 metres. She might have held her lead in the next exchange, but her effort crossed and fell short of her Timoleague rival’s mark.

Almost immediately any hopes of a shock win were banished when the defending champion hit three of the best to ‘O’Brien’s corner’ for a figure of five in total to this point. This represented bowling of a high order and ensured a commanding lead that would not be overhauled.

Desmond did not give up the ghost and tried her hardest, but when Hannah fired four more to ‘Clon cross’, it was over as a contest. She is the third South West contender in the youths’ sector at this weekend’s All-Ireland’s at Newtownhamilton and will be the favourite against Caoimhe Rafferty.